To His Majesty Naruhito, Emperor of Japan

AZERBAIJAN, February 23 - Your Majesty,

It is on the occasion of the National Day of Japan - Emperor's Birthday that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my cordial congratulations to you and through you all the people of your country.

On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Japan.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 21 February 2024

