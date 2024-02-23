To His Majesty Naruhito, Emperor of Japan

It is on the occasion of the National Day of Japan - Emperor's Birthday that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my cordial congratulations to you and through you all the people of your country.
On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Japan.
