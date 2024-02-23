Hip Orthosis Market Size is Likely to Reach a Valuation of Around USD 0.55 Billion by 2030

Hip pain is the sensation of discomfort in or else around the hip joint, where upper end (head) of the thigh bone (femur) fits into the socket of the hip bone.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip disorders majorly affect the hip joint, impacting thigh movement and ability to support the weight of your body. Hip pain has a number of causes, most of which are related to degeneration, injury, or inflammation of the muscles, bones, joints, and tendons located in the hip area. Furthermore, there are common causes of hip pain include arthritis, bursitis, bone fracture, muscle spasms and strains. Hip pain can also result from disorders causing pain radiating from the spine and back, such as sciatica and herniated discs. This type of hip disorder will further require hip orthosis as a support. Hip orthosis is an external orthopedic device that restricts hip movement. After complete hip replacement, a hip orthosis market is utilized to prevent adduction and internal rotation, which can lead to hip dislocation and hip flexion motions. In infants with dysplasia of the hip, which causes hip instability, a hip abduction orthosis or Pavlik harness is used to position the hips in flexion. In children, hip abduction orthosis is used to treat children with the Legg–Calve–Perthes disease.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Bauerfeind AG, Hanger Inc., Restorative Care of America, Inc.(RCAI), Ossur HF, Colfax Corporation (DJO Global, Inc.), Blunding, Innovation Rehab LTD,, Steeper Group, Becker Orthopedic, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

The factors driving the growth of the hip orthosis market are exponential surge in elderly population and technological advancements in hip orthoses such as anterior approach for total hip replacement, rise in incidence of musculoskeletal conditions and increase in number of road accidents.. In addition, increase in awareness about the benefits of hip orthosis on the quality of life, which has encouraged patients to opt for hip orthosis, especially in the developing countries such as in India and China. Moreover, improvement in healthcare infrastructure in developing countries has led to the growth of the hip orthosis market. Furthermore, rising pool of hip fractures, hip osteoarthritis, favorable reimbursement scenario, and technological advancements are the major factors responsible for the growth of this market. Additionally, the growing health awareness among masses, along with increase in the spending capacity of the population are propelling the market growth. However, high costs of hip orthosis and changes in payer reimbursements negatively affect the net sales volume of hip orthosis, which, in turn, hampers the market growth.

The report segments the hip orthosis market based on modality, product type, application, and age group. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into hip abduction, sacroiliac (SI) belt, hernia belt, and range of motion. The applications covered in the study include hip fracture, hip dislocation, osteoarthritis, congenital dysplasia of the hip, coxa valgum, and others. By modality, the market fragmented into fixed and wearable hip orthosis. Depending on age group, it is segregated into infants, children, youth, and others.

