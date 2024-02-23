Grain Analysis Market Size to Reach $3,853.8 million by 2030 | CAGR: 6.2%: AMR

Grain analysis Market

Stringent safety and quality regulations for food & feed and labeling mandates on GMO and allergens in foods are some of the factors driving the growth of the global grain analysis market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Grain Analysis Market by Grain Type, Target Tested, Technology, and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global grain analysis market size was valued at $2,121.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,853.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13922

Grain analysis is done with the advance technologies such as immunoassay, agar culturing, and chromatography & spectrometry. All these technologies help to detect and maintain the quality of cereals and pulses.

The increased food adulteration owing to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds globally, is the prime factor that boosts the growth of the global grain analysis market during the forecast period.

Various regulations on food safety and quality particularly in the developed economies and growth in instances of food fraud, owing to high competition among food producers, drive the grain analysis market.

According grain analysis market analysis, the market is classified on the basis of grain type, target tested, technology, end use, and region. By grain type, the market is segmented into cereals, oilseeds, and pulses. The increased use of cereals in food and feed industries resulted into highest revenue generation in 2020. Based on target tested, the grain analysis market is segregated into pathogens, pesticides, GMO (genetically modified organisms), mycotoxins, and others. Pathogens was the highest revenue generator because the detection and analysis of pathogens is very important in the process of grain analysis.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13922

By technology, the market is categorized into agar culturing, convenience-based, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), immunoassay, and chromatography & spectrometry. The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) hold the largest market share in 2020, due to its speed, efficiency, and low expense characteristics. By end use, the grain analysis market is fragmented into food industry and feed industry. The food industry holds the largest grain analysis market share in 2020, as grain analysis is gaining traction in the market owing to easy availability and wide application of grains in the food industry.

Region wise, the grain analysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America contributed the highest revenue in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic had moderate impact on the grain analysis market growth. The supply chain disruption had a negative impact, while the rise in health consciousness among the consumers had a positive impact on the grain analysis market. This has influenced the grain analysis market demand.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13922

The grain analysis market is predicted to rise in popularity during the forecast period, owing to rising consumption of food grains and rising production of food grains. Furthermore, favorable climatic conditions for the production of food grains will also have significant impact on the market. The factors and grain analysis market trends such as population growth, urbanization, rise in disposable incomes, and increase in the standard of living are driving the growth of grain analysis market.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing segment in the global grain analysis market. The variety of food grains such as wheat, millet, rice, and corn are consumed in India on a large scale. This factor provides lucrative opportunity for the expansion of grain analysis market. The Asia region is regarded as dominant region for rice production accounting around 90%, according to Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO). The increase in health awareness and rise in investments for research and development (R&D) activities are factors contributing towards the growth of Asia-Pacific grain analysis market.

However, high cost of grains safety and quality testing, lack of food control infrastructure in the developing economies, complexity in testing techniques, and lack of harmonization of regulations are expected to hamper the grain analysis industry growth.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/882c86df5383148b134cf34b6b9cc7e4

The major players operating in the grain analysis industry are Alex Stewart International, ALS Limited, Eurofins Scientific, Genetic ID NA, Inc., Intertek Group plc, Mérieux NutriSciences, Neogen Corporation, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, SGS SA, and Symbio Laboratories. These major players have adopted various strategies to expand their market reach globally.

Key findings of the study

➣The global grain analysis market size was valued at $2,121.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,853.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.

➣By grain type, the cereals segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $1,503.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,690.5 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

➣By target tested, the pathogens segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $877.3 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,549.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.



➣By technology, the polymerase chain reaction segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $1,019.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,804.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

➣By end use, the food industry segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $1,346.9 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,429.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

➣By region, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $897.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,513.1 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.4%.

Top Trending Reports:

➣Baking Mix and Enzymes Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/4482383https://www.einpresswire.com/article/684823801/baking-mix-and-enzymes-market-projected-to-grow-5-151-0-million-by-2025-at-6-2-cagr-dowdupont-royal-dsm-n-v-cargill

➣Food Glazing Agents Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/683747126/food-glazing-agents-market-valued-at-2-987-8-million-in-2020-eyes-4-521-7-million-by-2030-allied-market-research

➣Shrimp Market- https://www.openpr.com/news/3364177/shrimp-market-booming-worldwide-with-latest-trend-and-future

➣Cellulose Gel Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/683729655/cellulose-gel-market-soars-with-anticipated-2-3-billion-growing-at-cagr-4-5-valuation-by-2031-amr

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com