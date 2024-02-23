Text Analytics Market Opportunities, Key Players and Forecast 2021-2030 | Clarabridge, Inc., IBM, SAP SE, SAS

text analytics market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global text analytics industry size was valued at $5.86 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $29.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.8 % from 2021 to 2030.

The healthcare segment is expected to experience fastest growth in the coming years, owing to rapid adoption of analytics solution across various hospitals and clinics for simplifying critical process and for enhancing patient’s overall experience.

Text analytics plays a crucial role in transforming unstructured text data into actionable insights, thereby enabling companies to gain a deeper understanding of their data and make informed decisions. By combining text analytics with data visualization tools, businesses can uncover valuable insights and trends hidden within large volumes of textual data, supplementing traditional numerical analysis with qualitative context.

The global text analytics market is experiencing significant growth driven by several factors. The increasing demand for social media analytics and predictive analytics is one of the primary drivers, as businesses seek to leverage insights from social media platforms and anticipate future trends and consumer behavior. Moreover, the proliferation of highly customized and industry-specific applications is fueling market expansion, as organizations across various sectors recognize the value of tailored text analytics solutions to address their specific needs and challenges.

However, the market faces challenges such as a lack of awareness and a shortage of skilled workforce proficient in text analytics techniques. Operational challenges and concerns related to data privacy and security also pose barriers to market growth, requiring organizations to implement robust data governance and security measures to mitigate risks.

Despite these challenges, the text analytics market presents lucrative opportunities for growth, particularly in enhancing customer service and gaining competitive intelligence. By analyzing textual data from customer feedback, reviews, and interactions, businesses can improve their understanding of customer needs and preferences, leading to enhanced customer satisfaction and loyalty. Additionally, text analytics enables organizations to gather valuable competitive insights by monitoring competitor activities, sentiment analysis, and industry trends, thereby gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Overall, while challenges exist, the continued expansion of text analytics capabilities and the growing recognition of its potential benefits are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Organizations that effectively harness the power of text analytics stand to gain valuable insights, improve decision-making processes, and maintain a competitive advantage in an increasingly data-driven business landscape.

The key players profiled in the text analytics market analysis are Clarabridge, Inc., IBM, Luminoso Technologies, Inc., Megaputer Intelligence, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus LLC, Open Text Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and SAS.

