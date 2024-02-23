Singapore Bunker Fuel Market: Fueling the Future | Asia Pacific Dominate by Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan

Singapore Bunker Fuel Market Projected to hit USD 24.5 billion by 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The Singapore bunker fuel market size was valued at $17.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $24.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Singapore is one of the world's largest bunkering ports and is a significant hub for the supply and trading of bunker fuel. Bunker fuel is a type of fuel oil that is used to power ships and is also known as marine fuel.

The key players operating and profiled in the report include BP Plc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services Pte. Ltd., Glencore Singapore Pte. Ltd., PetroChina International (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Sentek Marine & Trading Pte. Ltd., SK Energy International Singapore Pte. Ltd., Total Energies, and Vitol Marine Fuels Pte. Ltd.

Other players operating in the value chain of the Singapore bunker fuel market are Global Energy Trading Pte. Ltd., Chevron Singapore Pte. Ltd., Eng Hua Company Pte Ltd., Maersk Oil Trading Singapore Pte Ltd., and others.

Singapore is a popular destination for bunker fuel because of its strategic location along major shipping routes, efficient port facilities, and competitive pricing. In addition, Singapore has a well-developed infrastructure for bunkering, with many licensed bunker suppliers and traders operating in the port.

The quality of bunker fuel supplied in Singapore is regulated by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) to ensure that it meets international standards for safety and environmental protection. Bunker fuel suppliers are required to comply with strict regulations on fuel quality, handling, and delivery to ensure that the fuel is safe and reliable for use by ships.

Overall, Singapore's role as a major bunkering hub is important for the global shipping industry, as it helps to ensure the efficient and reliable supply of bunker fuel to ships operating in the region.

Gas tankers is the fastest-growing application segment in the Singapore bunker fuel market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021–2030.

Singapore boasts state-of-the-art bunkering infrastructure, including extensive storage facilities, dedicated bunkering terminals, and efficient refueling services to meet the needs of a diverse range of vessels.

In 2020, container segment dominated the Singapore bunker fuel market with more than 23.14% of the share, in terms of revenue.

In 2020, the low sulfur fuel oil segment accounted for majority of the market share of the Singapore bunker fuel market, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period.

In 2020, the oil majors segment accounted for around 40.63% of the share in the Singapore bunker fuel market, and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) regulates the bunkering industry in Singapore, ensuring compliance with international standards and implementing stringent quality and safety measures to uphold the industry's reputation.

Rise in offshore exploration & production (E&P) activity and increase in seaborne trade across the Asia-Pacific region are the factors that drive the growth of the Singapore bunker fuel market during the forecast period.

Singapore offers a wide range of bunker fuels, including low-sulfur marine fuels compliant with IMO regulations, as well as traditional marine fuels such as marine gas oil (MGO) and marine diesel oil (MDO).

Rapid growth of bunkering ports in Asia-Pacific region with the availability of compliant marine fuel is further expected to restrain the growth of the Singapore bunker fuel market in the upcoming years.

In 2020, the large independent distributor segment is accounted for 34.47% market share in 2020, and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 3.9% in terms of revenue, increasing its share in the Singapore bunker fuel market.

In addition, IMO's regulations of sulfur cap for marine fuels are also expected to drive the growth of the bunker fuel market during the analyzed time frame.

