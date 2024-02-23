Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Size to Hit US$ 1,314.8 Million by 2032 | Grow CAGR by 7.65%

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market size

At present, the rising focus on patient safety, which includes infection control, is contributing to the growth of the market.

NEW YORK, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATE, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Report by Component (Software, Services), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud-based), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Service Centers, Specialty Centers, and Others), and Region 2024-2032“, The global infection surveillance solutions market size reached US$ 652.6 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,314.8 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.65% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Infection Surveillance Solutions Industry:

• Rising Prevalence of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs):

Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) pose a significant challenge to patient safety and healthcare systems globally. With the rise in invasive medical procedures, antibiotic resistance, and the increasing complexity of healthcare delivery, the prevalence of HAIs has been on the rise. Infections acquired during hospitalization lead to increased morbidity and mortality and also impose a substantial economic burden on healthcare facilities. In response to this challenge, healthcare providers are increasingly adopting infection surveillance solutions to track, monitor, and prevent HAIs. These solutions enable real-time monitoring of infection data, facilitate early detection of outbreaks, and support evidence-based interventions to mitigate the risk of HAIs.

• Increasing Emphasis on Regulatory Compliance and Accreditation Requirements:

Regulatory agencies and healthcare accreditation bodies worldwide are placing greater emphasis on infection control and prevention measures to ensure patient safety and quality of care. Healthcare facilities are required to comply with stringent regulations and accreditation standards that mandate the implementation of robust infection surveillance programs. Failure to meet these requirements can result in penalties, loss of accreditation, and damage to the reputation of healthcare organizations. As a result, there is a growing demand for infection surveillance solutions that help healthcare facilities streamline their compliance efforts, automate data collection and reporting, and demonstrate adherence to regulatory standards.

• Technological Advancements on Data Analytics and Information Management:

Advancements in healthcare informatics, data analytics, and information management technologies are driving innovation in infection surveillance solutions. These technologies enable healthcare organizations to collect, analyze, and visualize vast amounts of clinical and epidemiological data to identify trends, patterns, and emerging threats related to infectious diseases. Advanced analytics tools leverage machine learning algorithms and predictive modeling techniques to forecast disease outbreaks, optimize resource allocation, and inform decision-making in infection prevention and control. Moreover, integration with electronic health records (EHRs) and interoperability with other health IT systems enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of infection surveillance initiatives, enabling seamless data exchange and collaboration across healthcare settings.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

• Baxter International Inc.

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Centrak Inc. (Halma plc)

• Cerner Corporation

• CKM Healthcare Incorporated

• Ecolab Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Medexter Healthcare

• Perahealth Inc.

• PointClickCare

• Premier Inc.

• Sunquest Information Systems Inc. (Roper Technologies Inc.)

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Services

Software dominates the market due to its pivotal role in enabling real-time monitoring, data analysis, and automated reporting for infection surveillance solutions.

Breakup by Deployment Type:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

On-premises holds maximum number of shares due to the preference of many healthcare organizations for maintaining control over their data and infrastructure within their own facilities, ensuring compliance with security and regulatory requirements.

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Service Centers

• Specialty Centers

• Others

Hospitals represent the largest segment due to their significant role as primary healthcare providers and the high prevalence of healthcare-associated infections necessitating robust infection surveillance solutions within their facilities.

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

North America’s dominance in the infection surveillance solutions market is attributed to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced technologies, and stringent regulatory standards driving the demand for infection surveillance solutions.

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Trends:

The increasing globalization of travel and trade has facilitated the rapid spread of infectious diseases across borders. Outbreaks such as the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the importance of early detection and rapid response to infectious threats. Infection surveillance solutions are essential for monitoring and managing the spread of diseases in a globally connected world, driving demand for these technologies. Additionally, there is a growing awareness about the impact of infectious diseases on public health, fueled by high-profile outbreaks and public health campaigns. Governments and healthcare organizations are prioritizing infection prevention and control measures to protect populations from emerging infectious threats. This increased focus on public health drives the adoption of infection surveillance solutions as part of comprehensive disease management strategies.

