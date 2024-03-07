Luxury Watch Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The luxury watch market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $40.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Luxury Watch Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the luxury watch market size is predicted to reach $40.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

The growth in the luxury watch market is due to the growing consumer preference for high-quality, premium watches in the luxury goods industry. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest luxury watch market share. Major players in the luxury watch market include Rolex SA, Apple Inc., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, The Swatch Group Ltd., LVMH, Kering Group, Fossil Group Inc.

Luxury Watch Market Segments
• By Type: Digital Watch, Analog Watch
• By Distribution Channel: Online, Single Brand Store, Multi Brand Store
• By End User: Men, Women, Unisex
• By Geography: The global luxury watch market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The luxury watch is a manually manufactured extraordinarily high-quality watch that comes at a premium price and is classified as be luxury watch. These are the watches powered by manual and self-winding (automatic) movement. Parts of the movement are handmade and signify higher expenditure in production than industrially manufactured quartz watches.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Luxury Watch Market Characteristics
3. Luxury Watch Market Trends And Strategies
4. Luxury Watch Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Luxury Watch Market Size And Growth
……
27. Luxury Watch Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Luxury Watch Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

