Luxury Watch Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Luxury Watch Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The luxury watch market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $40.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Luxury Watch Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the luxury watch market size is predicted to reach $40.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

The growth in the luxury watch market is due to the growing consumer preference for high-quality, premium watches in the luxury goods industry. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest luxury watch market share. Major players in the luxury watch market include Rolex SA, Apple Inc., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, The Swatch Group Ltd., LVMH, Kering Group, Fossil Group Inc.

Luxury Watch Market Segments

• By Type: Digital Watch, Analog Watch

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Single Brand Store, Multi Brand Store

• By End User: Men, Women, Unisex

• By Geography: The global luxury watch market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The luxury watch is a manually manufactured extraordinarily high-quality watch that comes at a premium price and is classified as be luxury watch. These are the watches powered by manual and self-winding (automatic) movement. Parts of the movement are handmade and signify higher expenditure in production than industrially manufactured quartz watches.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Luxury Watch Market Characteristics

3. Luxury Watch Market Trends And Strategies

4. Luxury Watch Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Luxury Watch Market Size And Growth

……

27. Luxury Watch Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Luxury Watch Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

