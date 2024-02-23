Sports & energy drinks market to surpass USD 242.4 billion by 2030. Lifestyle shifts, fitness regimens drive expansion
Sports & Energy Drinks market is projected to grow at CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028,driven by increasing health consciousness demand for functional beverages
The Sports & Energy Drinks Market is experiencing significant growth driven by increasing demand, evolving consumer preferences, and expanding distribution channels”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 & 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at USD 105.2 billion in 2022, and according to the SNS Insider report, it is set to reach USD 242.4 billion by 2030, reflecting a notable CAGR of 11% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.
— sns insider
The Sports & Energy Drinks Market is riding high on the wave of health consciousness, with innovation and changing consumer preferences steering its trajectory towards unprecedented growth. As the market continues to evolve, it presents exciting opportunities for both consumers and industry players alike.
Get a Report Sample of Sports & Energy Drinks Market
@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3825
KEY PLAYERS
AJE Group, Abbott Nutrition Co., BA sports nutrition LL, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Herbalife And Energy Drinks, Inc., Monster Beverage Corporation, Red Bull GmbH, True and Energy Drinks, Glanbia plc, Now Health Group, Inc.,
Market Report Scope
Sports and energy drinks serve as rapid sources of energy, designed to replenish fluids, electrolytes, and carbohydrates lost during physical activities. These beverages play a crucial role in maintaining hydration levels, replacing essential minerals, and providing fuel for muscles. Caffeine, taurine, guarana, and B-vitamins, along with sugars or artificial sweeteners, are common ingredients that enhance focus, concentration, and combat fatigue.
Market Analysis
The global sports and energy drinks market is witnessing a shift towards more functional beverages. Consumers are now seeking products that not only offer exotic tastes but also provide essential nutrients. This trend has created a space for sports and energy drinks, known for their electrolyte content and significant levels of carbohydrates crucial for energy. Natural and exotic ingredients, such as coconut water, are gaining prominence, further contributing to market growth.
Segmentation Analysis
• Based on Product
The energy drinks segment takes the lead, witnessing diversification with functional variations to cater to specific consumer needs. Sugar-free or low-calorie options, energy shots, and products infused with additional ingredients contribute to the dominance of the energy drink segment.
• By Type
The organic segment shows significant growth, aligning with the broader trend of health and wellness. Consumers prioritize natural and organic ingredients, driving the steady growth of organic sports and energy drinks.
Growth Factors
• One of the primary growth factors is the rising adoption of active and healthier lifestyles among consumers globally. As individuals become more conscious of their overall well-being, the demand for sports and energy drinks has surged. These beverages provide a convenient and quick source of energy, making them an attractive choice for those engaging in physical activities, workouts, and fitness routines. The trend towards maintaining an active lifestyle has significantly propelled the market, as consumers seek products that complement their health and fitness goals.
• Traditionally associated with athletes and sports enthusiasts, sports and energy drinks have successfully expanded their consumer base. Non-athletic segments are increasingly incorporating these beverages into their daily routines. The beverages' ability to combat fatigue, improve focus, and offer a refreshing option has made them popular among individuals facing long working hours, hectic schedules, and the need for an energy boost. This broader market penetration has contributed significantly to the overall growth of the industry.
Key Regional Developments
North America leads the market, driven by increased engagement in sports and physical activities. The U.S., with its focus on sugar-free, low-calorie, and plant-based products, stands as the largest market. Asia Pacific follows closely, experiencing rapid growth due to increased disposable income and the popularity of sports and physical activities, with China, India, and Japan emerging as major markets.
Europe has witnessed considerable development, particularly in Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, where changing food habits and lifestyle modifications have increased the demand for health and energy beverages. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are emerging markets, with Brazil leading the way in the adoption of sports and energy beverages.
Sports & Energy Drinks Market Opportunity :
• One opportunity in the sports and energy drinks market is the growing demand for healthier and more natural options. As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a shift towards products that are free from artificial ingredients, sweeteners, and preservatives. This presents an opportunity for brands to innovate and develop new products that cater to this trend.
• Another opportunity lies in the increasing focus on functional beverages that offer specific benefits such as hydration, energy boost, or recovery. Brands can capitalize on this trend by introducing products with added vitamins, minerals, electrolytes, or adaptogens to meet the needs of different consumer segments.
• Furthermore, the rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels provides a new avenue for brands to reach consumers directly and create personalized experiences. By leveraging digital marketing strategies and data analytics, companies can better understand consumer preferences and tailor their products and messaging accordingly.
Key Takeaways
• The Sports & Energy Drinks Market is set to witness remarkable growth, driven by increased consumer spending on lifestyle and fitness activities.
• The demand for functional beverages, aligning with health and wellness trends, is a key factor shaping market dynamics.
• Energy drinks and the organic segment are poised to dominate, fueled by diversification and consumer preference for natural ingredients.
Recent Developments
• Coca-Cola has expanded its product range with Powerade Ultra, targeting athletes seeking advanced hydration and muscle support.
• PepsiCo introduced Gatorade Zero, catering to consumers seeking reduced sugar options.
• Red Bull launched limited-time flavors under Red Bull Summer Editions and engaged in sports partnerships worldwide.
Sports & Energy Drinks Market Challenges :
• Increasing competition: The sports and energy drinks market is becoming increasingly saturated with new brands and products entering the market, making it more challenging for existing brands to stand out and attract consumers.
• Health concerns: There is a growing concern among consumers about the health effects of sports and energy drinks, particularly in relation to high sugar content, artificial ingredients, and caffeine levels. This has led to a shift towards healthier alternatives, such as natural energy drinks or electrolyte-enhanced water.
• Regulatory issues: The sports and energy drinks market is subject to strict regulations regarding labeling, marketing, and ingredient sourcing. Adhering to these regulations can be costly and time-consuming for companies operating in this space.
• Changing consumer preferences: Consumer preferences are constantly evolving, with a growing demand for clean label products, sustainable packaging, and functional ingredients. Brands in the sports and energy drinks market must adapt to these changing preferences in order to stay relevant.
The sports and energy drinks market may be impacted by the Russian-Ukraine war in several ways.
• Supply chain disruptions: The conflict could disrupt the supply chains of key ingredients used in sports and energy drinks, leading to shortages and price increases.
• Economic instability: The war could lead to economic instability in the region, affecting consumer purchasing power and demand for sports and energy drinks.
• Geopolitical tensions: Geopolitical tensions resulting from the conflict could impact international trade agreements and regulations, potentially affecting the export and import of sports and energy drinks.
• Consumer sentiment: The ongoing conflict may influence consumer sentiment towards products originating from Russia or Ukraine, potentially leading to boycotts or decreased sales of certain brands.
• Overall, the Russian-Ukraine war has the potential to create challenges for the sports and energy drinks market, requiring companies to adapt their strategies to navigate these uncertain times.
Buy the Latest Version of this Report
@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3825
TABLE OF CONTENT
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 Impact of Ukraine- Russia War
4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession
4.3. Introduction
4.3.1 Impact on Major Economies
4.3.1.1 US
4.3.1.2 Canada
4.3.1.3 Germany
4.3.1.4 France
4.3.1.5 United Kingdom
4.3.1.6 China
4.3.1.7 Japan
4.3.1.8 South Korea
4.3.1.9 Rest of the World
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Sports & Energy Drinks Market Segmentation, By Type
8.1 Sports Drinks
8.2 Energy Drinks
9. Sports & Energy Drinks Market Segmentation, By Distribution Channel
9.1 convenience stores
9.2 online retailers
9.3 supermarkets & hypermarkets
9.4 other
10. Sports & Energy Drinks Market Segmentation, By End-user
10.1 Sportspersons/Athletes
10.2 Recreational users
10.3 Casual sports drink users
10.4 Lifestyle users
11. Regional Analysis
11.1 Introduction
12. Company profile
12.1 AJE Group
12.1.1 Company Overview
12.1.2 Financial
12.1.3 Products/ Services Offered
12.1.4 SWOT Analysis
12.1.5 The SNS View
12.2 Abbott Nutrition Co
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Financials
12.2.3 Product/Services Offered
12.2.4 SWOT Analysis
12.2.5 The SNS View
12.3 BA sports nutrition LL
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Financials
12.3.3 Product/Services Offered
12.3.4 SWOT Analysis
12.3.5 The SNS View
12.4 The Coca-Cola Company
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Financials
12.4.3 Product/Services Offered
12.4.4 SWOT Analysis
12.4.5 The SNS View
12.5 PepsiCo Inc.
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Financials
12.5.3 Product/Services Offered
12.5.4 SWOT Analysis
12.5.5 The SNS View
12.6 Herbalife And Energy Drinks, Inc.
12.6.1 Company Overview
12.6.2 Financials
12.6.3 Product/Services Offered
12.6.4 SWOT Analysis
12.6.5 The SNS View
12.7 Monster Beverage Corporation
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Financials
12.7.3 Product/Services Offered
12.7.4 SWOT Analysis
12.7.5 The SNS View
12.8 Red Bull GmbH
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Financials
12.8.3 Product/Services Offered
12.8.4 SWOT Analysis
12.8.5 The SNS View
12.9 True and Energy Drinks
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Financials
12.9.3 Product/Services Offered
12.9.4 SWOT Analysis
12.9.5 The SNS View
12.10 Glanbia plc
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Financials
12.10.3 Product/Services Offered
12.10.4 SWOT Analysis
12.10.5 The SNS View
12.11 Now Health Group, Inc
12.11.1 Company Overview
12.11.2 Financials
12.11.3 Product/Services Offered
12.11.4 SWOT Analysis
12.11.5 The SNS View
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Benchmarking
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Recent Developments
13.3.1 Industry News
13.3.2 Company News
13.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
14. Use Case and Best Practices
15. Conclusion
About Us
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube