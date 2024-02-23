Voters speak highly of drink driving crackdown

VIETNAM, February 23 - HÀ NỘI — Voters nationwide spoke highly of efforts of police nationwide in cracking down on drink driving, said Dương Thanh Bình, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee's Ombudsman Commission, while delivering a report on people's aspirations in January 2024 and December 2023.

Speaking at the NA Standing Committee’s 30th meeting in Hà Nội on Thursday, he said voters spoke highly of local authorities’ efforts in ensuring goods and controlling prices during the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

They also appreciated results of the fifth extraordinary meeting of the 15th NA, which held significance not only for the implementation of socio-economic development plan in 2024 and the tenure, but also has strategic long-term meaning.

According to the report, voters also expressed concern over earthquakes in Kon Tum Province, illegal trading and production of fireworks during the holiday, and the numerous traffic accidents which killed and injured many people.

They also raised their concern over labourers losing jobs, especially those in wood, textile, leather footwear, electronic component industries due to shortage of business orders.

According to the voters, shortage of vaccines for the national expanded vaccination programme for children under five years old leaves many parents having to opt for paid services, putting financial burden on those who can’t afford it. Families who have to wait for the vaccines stand a high risk of contracting infectious diseases.

Social insurance evasion and debts still occur at many businesses, significantly affecting the rights of workers.

Heavy workload

Speaking at the NA Standing Committee’s session on Thursday, NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ said the seventh plenary session of the 15th NA to take place in May is scheduled to approve and give feedback on the largest number of bills since the beginning of the tenure.

On the threshold of the NA’s 7th session, the workload is high with the consideration of many bills and draft resolutions. The legislators will consider approving nine bills and give feedback for the first time on 12 other bills, he said.

The same day the committee discussed adjustments to the draft Law on Archives (revised), which is scheduled to be submitted to the NA’s 7th session.

Members of the committee also presented ideas for a draft Law on amendments and supplements to some articles of the Law on the Guard Force, aiming to legalise the 13th National Party Congress’ resolution and the Politburo’s Resolution 12-NQ/TW regarding the strengthening of building the People’s Security Force, specifying the Constitution’s regulations and dealing with some problems in the field.

At the same time, they considered a proposal of the Supreme People’s Procuracy on assigning an additional number of procurators to the People's Procuracies.

At the session, the committee deliberated a draft report summarising the 15 NA’s 5th extraordinary session and assessing the significance of the session, during which important laws such as the Land Law (revised) and Law on Credit Institutions (revised) were adopted. — VNS