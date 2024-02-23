Satellite Data Services Companies - Planet Labs, PBC (US) and L3Harris Technologies, Inc (US) are the Key Players

Chicago, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The satellite data services market size is valued at USD 9.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 20.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.5 % from 2023 to 2028. The satellite data services market encompasses the provision of geospatial information and imagery through satellite-based platforms. This market involves the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of data captured by satellites orbiting the Earth. Satellite data services cater to a wide range of applications across various sectors, including agriculture, forestry, environmental monitoring, urban planning, infrastructure development, defense, and disaster management.

Key drivers propelling market growth include continuous advancements in satellite technology, which enable higher resolution imagery and enhanced data analytics capabilities. Additionally, the rising demand for geospatial information for decision-making, resource management, and strategic planning fuels market expansion. Prominent players in the satellite data services market include industry leaders such as Maxar Technologies, Airbus, Planet Labs, and L3Harris Geospatial, alongside emerging startups and innovative technology firms. With advancements in satellite technology, such as higher resolution sensors, improved data processing algorithms, and the proliferation of satellite constellations, the satellite data services market continues to expand, offering new opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and societal impact.

Airbus, a renowned leader in space exploration and satellite imagery, delivers collaborative and interoperable solutions across diverse markets including land, air, sea, space, and cyber. The company operates through three main segments: Airbus (Commercial Aircraft segment), Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence & Space, offering innovative space and defense solutions globally. With a strong presence in regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Latin America, Airbus provides a wide range of products, services, and solutions.

These include automated transfer vehicles, the European service module for Orion spacecraft, Columbus (ISS module), Ariane rocket family, Eurostar satellite bus, ExoMars rover, and a variety of rocket engines such as HM7B, Aestus, Vinci, Vulcan, and high-priority hydrazine. These offerings demonstrate Airbus's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and reliable solutions to its customers across the globe.

Maxar Technologies, a leading company in the United States, was established through the merger of Digital Globe and MDA Holdings Company on October 5, 2017. Leveraging its Earth observation constellation, Maxar offers a comprehensive range of commercial satellite imagery characterized by diversity in resolution, currency, spectral bands, and accuracy. These capabilities empower industries to conserve resources, enhance operational efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, and mitigate risks, ultimately contributing to saving lives.

Maxar operates through two primary segments: Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment focuses on providing advanced surveillance and intelligence solutions, while the Space Infrastructure segment specializes in defense and maritime systems, radar geospatial imagery, space robotics, satellite antennas, and communication subsystems. With a global presence spanning the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, South America, and Australia, Maxar Technologies remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions and services to its diverse clientele worldwide.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc specializes in delivering scientifically validated geospatial solutions across a diverse range of industries. With a focus on sectors including academic, defense & intelligence, federal & civil, maritime, utilities, transportation, and agriculture, the company offers tailored industry solutions. Leveraging cutting-edge software technologies such as the Jagwire data management tool, MapMerger data conflation tool, and Geiger-mode LiDAR technology, which harnesses artificial intelligence for deep learning, L3Harris Geospatial develops custom analytics and high-volume processing solutions.

Offering end-to-end capabilities, L3Harris provides a wide array of professional and customized satellite mapping services, from data acquisition through processing to analysis. The company boasts global partnerships with satellite data suppliers, maintains an extensive internal archive of products, and provides flexible licensing options to clients.

Utilizing various satellites, L3Harris delivers satellite imagery in high, medium, and low resolutions, along with elevation and vector data. With access to in-house digital elevation databases and strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Airbus, PlanetObserver, and AW3D, L3Harris Geospatial ensures comprehensive coverage and fosters collaboration for the development of innovative geospatial solutions.

Planet Labs, PBC, known as Planet Labs, is a leading manufacturer of microsatellites and provider of satellite-based information services, offering high-resolution imagery and analytics-based solutions. With a robust satellite constellation comprising over 351 satellites, including Dove, SkySat, and Rapid Eye, the company operates a vast network in space.

Planet Labs' constellation of more than 200 satellites enables the capture of a comprehensive dataset of Earth observation imagery, delivering unparalleled coverage, frequency, and resolution. This unique combination facilitates the provision of geospatial insights at unprecedented speed, allowing for a nuanced understanding of evolving ground conditions.

Serving a wide range of industries, Planet Labs caters to verticals such as agriculture, civil government, defense & intelligence, education & research, emergency management, energy infrastructure, finance & business intelligence, forestry & land use, insurance, mapping & GIS, and maritime. Currently, the company serves over 30,000 users and 400 customers across nearly 40 countries. With offices located in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands, Planet Labs is strategically positioned to meet the diverse needs of its global clientele.

ICEYE is a manufacturer of microsatellites and a provider of satellite-based information services, which include high-resolution imagery. It is the first satellite-based service provider to adopt synthetic-aperture radar technology in its satellites. The company provides imagery services from space with its own microsatellites, which are equipped with imaging radar technology, i.e., synthetic aperture radar. The new radar technology helps it provide imagery services against command challenges like bad weather, cloud, and in the dark.

ICEYE's radar satellite imaging service offers coverage of specific regions multiple times daily, regardless of day or night conditions, assisting clients in addressing various challenges across sectors including maritime, disaster management, insurance, finance, security, and intelligence. ICEYE holds the distinction of being the pioneer in successfully launching synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) satellites weighing under 100 kg, revolutionizing the satellite industry.

The company provides imagery services for land and sea applications. Land applications include pipeline monitoring for the oil & gas industry, flood mapping for governance, the insurance industry, and crop monitoring services.

