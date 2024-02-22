About Action Against Hunger

Action Against Hunger is leading a global movement to end hunger in our lifetimes. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach more than 24 million people yearly with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across more than 55 countries, our almost 9,000 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

Summary

Under the direction of the Associate Director of Major Gifts, the Prospect Researcher will serve as an important member of the External Relations team and will support a systematic approach to identifying and qualifying major, corporate, and foundation gift prospects in and out of portfolios assigned to front-line fundraisers. The incumbent analyzes, interprets, and presents biographical, professional, and financial information needed to facilitate soliciting funds from high-net-worth individuals and large-capacity corporate funders. The ideal candidate is curious, detail-oriented, skilled, and experienced at working with data and within databases, able to evaluate and synthesize facts and figures, and understands the role prospect research plays in supporting a nonprofit organization and building a pipeline of future supporters.

Responsibilities

Proactively identifies major, corporate, and foundation gift prospects by researching prospective donors and institutions currently giving to Action Against Hunger and those with future potential because their values align with Action Against Hunger.

Maintains prospect research fields of data in the CRM system and oversees the timely movement of prospects through various cultivation stages leading to solicitation.

Ensures capacity and inclination ratings are captured in CRM and interpreted from prospecting tools, subscriptions, and platforms that assist in building a pipeline of new donors and increasing support from current ones.

Key assistant in the move management process, aiming to support the strength, design, and effectiveness of each fundraiser’s portfolio.

Prepares and disseminates user-friendly profiles, memos, and event attendee reports on high-capacity prospects for leadership.

Conducts relationship mapping to reveal connections between our prospects and other individuals or organizations that are relevant to our fundraising goals.

At the discretion of the Associate Director of Major Gifts and, at times, the Director of External Relations, this position may take on special research assignments or support other operational needs.

Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree and one year of dedicated experience as a researcher or analyst are required.

Skilled at accessing and interpreting public records, wealth/financial information and/or consumer buyer analytics is preferred.

Familiarity with CRM databases, preferably Raisers Edge NXT and Salesforce, as well as Microsoft Suite products.

Proficient at using Blackbaud Target Analytics and ResearchPoint prospect research tools.

High attention to detail.

Excellent written and verbal communication.

Ability to take direction from multiple stakeholders and prioritize allocation of time.

Must appreciate, embrace, and advance diversity and have experience working with multicultural populations.

Commitment to Action Against Hunger and the confidentiality and handling of prospect information with discretion.

Work Samples and References

With identifying information redacted, please provide work samples:

A brief prospect report

A detailed foundation or corporate report

A prospect/event attendee bio

Please include names, titles, phone numbers, and emails of three professional references who can speak to your work in this area.

Timeline

We plan to have the selected prospect researcher begin work on May 1, 2024.

Milestone Dates (subject to change)

Proposal Submission Deadline March 31, 2024

Interview Finalists April 8, 2024

Prospect Research Selected April 16, 2024

Selection Criteria

Ability to meet qualifications

Review of sample work provided

Cost

How to Respond

Please email the proposal or resume, work samples, and references to Troy Schnack at tschnack@actionagainsthunger.org.