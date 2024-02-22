Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,677 in the last 365 days.

OTTAWA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

OTTAWA, Ill., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: OTTW), the holding company for OSB Community Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on or about March 20, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 6, 2024.   

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for OSB Community Bank which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. OSB Community Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. OSB Community Bank was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about Ottawa Bancorp, Inc and OSB Community Bank, please visit www.myosb.bank.


Contact:        
Craig Hepner
President and Chief Executive Officer
(815) 366-5437

You just read:

OTTAWA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more