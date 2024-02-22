Submit Release
CABINET RETAINS GOVT. REGULATOR FOR 3 MORE YEARS

(GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT); The Office of the Regulator leadership will remain under Lematua Gisa Fuatai Purcell for the next three years.

Sealed by the Cabinet approval issued Wednesday this week, only two applicants including Gisa had contested the post.

At the conclusion of the due diligence review process and interviews, the panel of three unanimously recommended Lematua as the most qualified and experienced candidate for the job.

Lematua brings a wealth of experience and qualifications which includes a Masters in Commerce and Administration from the Victoria University of Wellington New Zealand (2003) complemented by a Post Graduate Diploma in Information Systems Management from the same University.

A 1973 graduate of Samoa College, Lematua has a wealth of working experience in the Information Communication and Technology industry both in Samoa and abroad.

For six years (2003-2009) she served as the National ICT Sector Committee Secretary and Assistant CEO with the Ministry of Communication, Information and Technology.

And for the last 11 years, Lematua has worked in top management level posts internationally which includes:

• (2009-2016); Head of Division/Project Manager-International Telecommunication Organization, ITU Geneva Switzerland

• (2016-2018): Regional Adviser, South Pacific, Commonwealth Telecommunication Organization, London United Kingdom

• (2018-present) Director, ICT Development-Commonwealth Telecommunication Organization, London United Kingdom

• (2018-present) Acting Secretary General of the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organizations, (CTO) London United Kingdom.

This will Lematua’s second term in office.

ENDS

