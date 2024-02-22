Colabor Announces the Date of Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, Quebec, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Company”) will release its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 30, 2023, after market close on Thursday, February 29, 2024. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Friday, March 1st, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).



Conference Call:

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website, in the Investors section under Events and presentations.

To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call:

Date: Friday, March 1st, 2024 Time: 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) Conference Number: 92043579 North-American participants dial toll-free: 1-888-390-0549 International and local dial-in: 1-416-764-8682

You can also use the following quick link: https://emportal.ink/3TXWysv. This new connection link will allow each participant to connect to the conference call by clicking on the URL link and easily enter their name and phone number.

To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free in North America 1-888-390-0541 or 1-416-764-8677 and enter the code 043579#. The recording will be available until March 8, 2024.

Further information: