ICYMI: SBA Administrator Guzman’s Visit to Local Black-Owned Businesses in Celebration of Black History Month

Administrator Guzman Highlights the Biden-Harris Administration’s Black Small Business Boom

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s cabinet for America’s more than 33 million small businesses, visited three Black-owned small businesses in Washington, D.C. to highlight how President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is delivering for Black entrepreneurs.

Administrator Guzman’s visit included a stop at Black + Forth and Spice Suite, where she learned about owner Angel Gregario’s initiatives to support Black entrepreneurship with free classes on topics like marketing and bookkeeping. Administrator Guzman also visited Here's the Scoop!, a Black woman-owned ice cream and dessert shop, and talked with owner Karin Sellers about her business’s focus on building community.

At Ben’s Chili Bowl, a historic Black-owned business in the heart of Washington, D.C.’s vibrant U Street Corridor, Administrator Guzman spoke with owner and founder Virginia Ali for a conversation about her family’s entrepreneurial journey. See below for a video highlight from Administrator Guzman’s visit to Ben’s Chili Bowl:

https://youtu.be/Vv7jDqT2eiE

For more information about SBA’s loan programs, financial assistance, and other services, visit www.sba.gov.

