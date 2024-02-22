Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,680 in the last 365 days.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced that the company will be participating in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 9:30 AM PST. Attending for Peloton will be Liz Coddington, Chief Financial Officer.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed in the Events section of the Company’s Investor Relations website: https://investor.onepeloton.com/news-and-events/events.

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), provides Members with expert instruction, and world class content to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, traveling, or at the gym, Peloton brings together immersive classes, cutting-edge technology and hardware, and the Peloton App with multiple tiers to personalize the Peloton experience [with or without equipment]. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
investor@onepeloton.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more