eXp World Holdings Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Results

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), or the “Company”, the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2023.



Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Consolidated Financial Highlights as Compared to the Same Year-Ago Period:

Full-year revenue decreased (7)% to $4.3 billion in 2023 with revenue of $983 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full-year gross profit decreased (12)% to $324.1 million in 2023 with gross profit of $70.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full-year net loss of $(9.0) million in 2023 with net loss of $(21.2) million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter net loss included a $9.2 million impairment charge for goodwill and amortizable intangible assets related to the Virbela segment.

Full-year loss per diluted share of $(0.06) in 2023 with a loss per diluted share of $(0.14) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full-year adjusted EBITDA 1 (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $57.5 million in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

(a non-GAAP financial measure) of $57.5 million in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. As of Dec. 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $126.9 million, compared to $121.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Distributed $189.1 million to shareholders in fiscal 2023, including approximately $160.6 million of common stock repurchases and $28.5 million of cash dividends.

The Company paid a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $0.05 per share of common stock on Nov. 30, 2023. On Feb. 14, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2024, expected to be paid on March 29, 2024 to stockholders of record on March 8, 2024.

Management Commentary

“eXp delivered solid revenue in the fourth quarter, despite continued weakness in the United States residential real estate market, thanks to our global base of highly productive agents,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “Our agent-centric model and value proposition, scale and superior efficiency enable us to invest in the success of our agents.

“In fact, agent loyalty, as measured by agent Net Promoter Score (aNPS), reached record levels for both the fourth quarter and full-year 2023. We will continue to iterate on the agent value proposition through our ongoing commitment to agent-centric innovation, with a particular focus on enhancing agent support and reducing time spent on non-revenue-generating, repetitive tasks. From onboarding, to support, to real-time payments and more, we are utilizing next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence to streamline core business processes to enable our agents to reach their goals faster than ever before.”

“Despite a challenged real estate market, we continued to gain market share during the fourth quarter of 2023 and maintained positive Adjusted EBITDA1,” said Kent Cheng, Principal Financial Officer of eXp World Holdings. “And while our decision to offboard a significant number of unproductive agents during the fourth quarter resulted in a decrease in our agent count quarter-over-quarter, the retention of our most productive agent cohorts remained excellent, and our fourth quarter revenue increased 5% year-over-year. In the fourth quarter, we also took several strategic actions to improve our profitability, with expected benefits to revenue and operating expenses in 2024. Our automation and other cost savings initiatives, combined with recent revenue enhancements, represent a potential $20 million annualized benefit to our future operating results. We will remain vigilant on costs and focused on increasing our operational flexibility in light of current uncertainties in the industry.

“Looking ahead, we plan to fund continued investments in agent productivity through ongoing efficiency initiatives. I am confident that eXp will emerge from the current market downturn in a strong position to capitalize on future market growth opportunities and deliver accelerated growth as the residential real estate market recovers.”

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Operational Highlights as Compared to the Same Year-Ago Period:

eXp ended the fourth quarter of 2023 with a global agent Net Promoter Score of 77, up from 73 a year ago. aNPS is a measure of agent satisfaction and an important key performance indicator (KPI) given the Company’s intense focus on improving the agent experience.

Agents and brokers on the eXp Realty platform increased 2% year-over-year to 87,515 as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Transactions decreased 3% to 494,408 in 2023 and increased 6% year-over-year to 115,424 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Transaction volume decreased 10% to $169.2 billion in 2023 and increased 3% year-over-year to $38.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Launched eXp Luxury™ in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the United Kingdom on Dec. 7, 2023.

Announced eXp Luxury™ soared past 1,100 members, fueling global growth, on Nov. 21, 2023.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results – Virtual Fireside Chat

The Company will hold a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A with eXp World Holdings Founder and CEO Glenn Sanford, eXp Realty Chief Strategy Officer Leo Pareja and eXp World Holdings Principal Financial Officer Kent Cheng on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

The investor Q&A is open to investors, current shareholders and anyone interested in learning more about eXp World Holdings and its companies. Submit questions in advance for inclusion to investors@eXpWorldHoldings.com .

Date: Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024

Time: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Location: exp.world. Join at https://exp.world/earnings

Livestream: expworldholdings.com/events

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela® and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 87,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, India, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including an innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela and Frame technologies, offering immersive 3D platforms that are deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. intends to use its Investor Relations website, its X (formerly Twitter) feed (@eXpWorldIR), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/eXpWorldHoldings), Instagram account (@eXpWorldHoldings), LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/expworldholdings/), as well as eXp Realty, LLC’s X (formerly Twitter) feed (@eXpRealty), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/eXpRealty), Instagram account (@eXpRealty_), and LinkedIn account (https://www.linkedin.com/company/exp-realty/) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, this press release includes references to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Cash Flow, which are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures that may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies. These measures are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information about financial performance, enhances the overall understanding of past performance and future prospects, and allows for greater transparency with respect to a key metric used by management for financial and operational decision-making. Adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in the business that otherwise could be masked by the effect of the expenses that are excluded in Adjusted EBITDA. In particular, the Company believes the exclusion of stock and stock option expenses provides a useful supplemental measure in evaluating the performance of operations and provides better transparency into results of operations.

The Company defines the non-U.S. GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA to mean net income (loss), excluding other income (expense), income tax benefit (expense), depreciation, amortization, impairment charges, stock-based compensation expense, and stock option expense. The Company defines the non-U.S. GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Operating Cash Flow to mean net cash provided by operating activities, excluding the change in customer deposits. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Cash Flow may assist investors in seeing financial performance through the eyes of management, and may provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in the industry.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Cash Flow should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA compared to Net Income (loss), the closest comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Some of these limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense and stock option expense, which have been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, significant recurring expenses in the business and an important part of the compensation strategy; and

Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain recurring, non-cash charges such as depreciation of fixed assets, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and impairment charges, and, although these are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future cost saving measures; the continued growth of our agent and broker base; improvements in technology and operational processes; revenue growth; dividends; financial performance; and growth in market share. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; outcomes of ongoing litigation; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share amounts and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 983,049 $ 933,395 $ 4,281,105 $ 4,598,161 Operating expenses Commissions and other agent-related costs 912,196 850,332 3,957,054 4,231,262 General and administrative expenses 86,277 89,959 319,153 346,132 Sales and marketing expenses 3,121 3,813 12,156 15,359 Impairment expense 9,203 - 9,203 - Total operating expenses 1,010,797 944,104 4,297,566 4,592,753 Operating (loss) income (27,748 ) (10,709 ) (16,461 ) 5,408 Other (income) expense Other (income) expense, net (1,527 ) (1,198 ) (4,414 ) (804 ) Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates 549 411 1,388 1,624 Total other (income) expense, net (978 ) (787 ) (3,026 ) 820 Income (loss) before income tax expense (26,770 ) (9,922 ) (13,435 ) 4,588 Income tax (benefit) expense (5,573 ) (2,721 ) (4,462 ) (10,836 ) Net (loss) income (21,197 ) (7,201 ) (8,973 ) 15,424 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - 18 Net (loss) income attributable to eXp World Holdings, Inc. $ (21,197 ) $ (7,201 ) $ (8,973 ) $ 15,442 (Loss) earnings per share Basic (0.14 ) (0.05 ) (0.06 ) 0.10 Diluted (0.14 ) (0.05 ) (0.06 ) 0.10 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 153,725,911 152,316,335 153,232,129 151,036,110 Diluted 153,725,911 155,158,879 153,232,129 156,220,165

The following tables reflects Revenues and Adjusted Segment EBITDA by reportable segments:

SEGMENT REVENUES (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Revenues 2023 2022 2023 2022 North American Realty $ 965,397 $ 920,662 $ 4,220,063 $ 4,552,938 International Realty 16,287 9,776 53,931 35,924 Virbela 1,590 2,304 7,284 8,485 Other Affiliated Services 1,073 1,786 4,802 5,084 Revenues reconciliation: Segment eliminations (1,298 ) (1,133 ) (4,975 ) (4,270 ) Consolidated revenues $ 983,049 $ 933,395 $ 4,281,105 $ 4,598,161





ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 North American Realty $ 8,605 $ 12,140 $ 91,101 $ 103,255 International Realty (3,552 ) (4,124 ) (13,657 ) (13,708 ) Virbela (1,936 ) (958 ) (5,725 ) (9,642 ) Other Affiliated Services (1,028 ) (461 ) (3,795 ) (2,600 ) Corporate expenses and other (1,547 ) (3,019 ) (10,376 ) (16,756 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 542 $ 3,578 $ 57,548 $ 60,549





CONSOLIDATED US-GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ (21,197 ) $ (7,201 ) $ (8,973 ) $ 15,424 Other (income) expense, net (978 ) (787 ) (3,026 ) 820 Income tax (benefit) expense (5,573 ) (2,721 ) (4,462 ) (10,836 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,744 2,684 10,892 9,838 Impairment expense 9,203 — 9,203 — Stock compensation expense (1) 13,266 8,033 43,178 30,861 Stock option expense 3,077 3,570 10,736 14,442 Adjusted EBITDA $ 542 $ 3,578 $ 57,548 $ 60,549 (1) This includes agent growth incentive stock compensation expense and stock compensation expense related to business acquisitions.





ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 32,615 $ 23,211 $ 209,131 $ 210,535 Less: Customer Deposits (9,660 ) (14,863 ) 6,761 (30,998 ) Adjusted Operating Cash Flow $ 42,275 $ 38,074 $ 202,370 $ 241,533





EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 126,864 $ 121,594 Restricted cash 44,020 37,789 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,303 and $4,014, respectively 85,969 87,262 Prepaids and other assets 9,622 8,468 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 266,475 255,113 Property, plant, and equipment, net 12,978 18,151 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10 2,127 Other noncurrent assets 7,400 1,703 Intangible assets, net 10,481 8,700 Deferred tax assets 71,342 68,676 Goodwill 16,982 27,212 TOTAL ASSETS $ 385,668 $ 381,682 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 8,898 $ 10,391 Customer deposits 44,550 37,789 Accrued expenses 88,182 78,944 Current portion of lease obligation - operating lease 10 175 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 141,640 127,299 Long-term payable 20 4,697 Long-term lease obligation - operating lease, net of current portion - 694 TOTAL LIABILITIES 141,660 132,690 EQUITY Common Stock, $0.00001 par value 900,000,000 shares authorized; 183,606,708 issued and 154,669,037 outstanding at December 31, 2023; 171,656,030 issued and 152,839,239 outstanding at December 31, 2022 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 804,833 611,872 Treasury stock, at cost: 28,937,671 and 18,816,791 shares held, respectively (545,559 ) (385,010 ) Accumulated earnings (16,769 ) 20,723 Accumulated other comprehensive income 332 236 Total eXp World Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity 242,839 247,823 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,169 1,169 TOTAL EQUITY 244,008 248,992 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 385,668 $ 381,682





EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (8,973 ) $ 15,424 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense 8,352 7,934 Amortization expense - intangible assets 2,540 1,904 Impairment expense 9,203 - Loss on disposition of business 472 361 Allowance for credit losses on receivables/bad debt on receivables (1,711 ) 1,816 Equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliates 1,388 1,624 Agent growth incentive stock compensation expense 43,178 30,861 Stock option compensation 10,736 14,442 Agent equity stock compensation expense 135,226 164,104 Deferred income taxes, net (2,666 ) (15,848 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,474 44,935 Prepaids and other assets (1,263 ) 1,652 Customer deposits 6,761 (30,998 ) Accounts payable (1,491 ) 2,432 Accrued expenses 8,424 (32,239 ) Long term payable (4,677 ) 1,983 Other operating activities 158 148 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 209,131 210,535 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant, equipment (5,363 ) (12,051 ) Proceeds from sale of business 330 - Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - (9,910 ) Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (5,876 ) (500 ) Capitalized software development costs in intangible assets (2,594 ) - NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (13,503 ) (22,461 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repurchase of common stock (160,550 ) (179,473 ) Proceeds from exercise of options 4,980 612 Transactions with noncontrolling interests - (424 ) Dividends declared and paid (28,519 ) (25,229 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (184,089 ) (204,514 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (38 ) (87 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 11,501 (16,527 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balance 159,383 175,910 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING BALANCE $ 170,884 $ 159,383 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION: Cash paid for income taxes 2,731 3,406 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Termination of lease obligation - operating lease 859 - Issuance of treasury stock, for acquisition - 4,554 Contingent consideration for disposition of business 1,209 - Property, plant and equipment increase due to transfer of right-of-use lease asset 1,100 - Property, plant and equipment purchases in accounts payable 63 63

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88f88607-73f8-42b1-a002-ee50982e0c39

1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP results to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and a discussion of why management believes these non-GAAP results are useful are included below.



