Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,693 in the last 365 days.

NV5 Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results; Issues Full Year 2024 Guidance

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVEE) ("NV5" or the "Company"), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 30, 2023.

“NV5 delivered strong results in the fourth quarter and 14% growth over the same period in 2022, despite headwinds from continuing resolution federal project delays. Our growth initiatives in the core business are driving growth in infrastructure and transportation, and our buildings business continues to deliver strong organic growth both domestically and internationally. We completed seven acquisitions in 2023, including the expansion of our geospatial data analytics and software offerings to increase subscription-based revenues. These strategic actions taken in 2023 have positioned NV5 for accelerated organic growth in 2024, and we are well positioned to achieve our $1 billion revenue run rate by the end of the year,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Gross revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $215.5 million compared to $189.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 14% increase, building strong organic growth momentum.
  • Net income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $9.9 million compared to $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 24% increase.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $37.3 million compared to $32.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 15% increase.
  • GAAP EPS in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.64 per share compared to $0.52 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 23% increase. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding were 15,549,654 in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 15,320,123 in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EPS in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1.14 per share compared to $1.21 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 6% decrease. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding were 15,549,654 in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 15,320,123 in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Cash flows from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $16,772 compared to $13,589 in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 23% increase.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Gross revenues in 2023 were $861.7 million compared to $786.8 million in 2022, a 10% increase.
  • Net income in 2023 was $44.6 million compared to $50.0 million in 2022, an 11% decrease.
  • Interest expense increased $9.2 million due to higher interest rates and debt related to acquisitions. We have lowered our net leverage to 1.2x, a decrease of 14% when compared to the second quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in 2023 was $137.9 million compared to $135.2 million in 2022, a 2% increase.
  • GAAP EPS in 2023 was $2.88 per share compared to $3.27 per share in 2022, a 12% decrease. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding were 15,474,326 in 2023 compared to 15,260,186 in 2022.
  • Adjusted EPS in 2023 was $4.81 per share compared to $5.19 per share in 2022, a 7% decrease. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding were 15,474,326 in 2023 compared to 15,260,186 in 2022.

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

  • Gross revenues between $930 million and $935 million.
  • GAAP EPS between $2.86 per share and $2.92 per share.
  • Adjusted EPS between $5.00 and $5.06 per share.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Comparability of Certain Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income, and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures, and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions and acquisition-related costs, net of tax benefits. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS may increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share. In addition, when presenting forward-looking non-GAAP metrics, we are unable to provide quantitative reconciliations to the most closely correlated GAAP measure due to the uncertainty in the timing, amount or nature of any adjustments, which could be material in any period.

Conference Call 

NV5 will host a conference call to discuss its full year 2023 financial results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 22, 2024. The accompanying presentation for the call is available by visiting http://ir.nv5.com

Date:
 Thursday, February 22, 2024
Time:
 4:30 p.m. Eastern
Toll-free dial-in number:
 +1 800-715-9871
International dial-in number:
 +1 646-307-1963
Conference ID:
 2719957
Webcast:
 http://ir.nv5.com


Please dial-in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to allow the operator to log your name and connect you to the conference.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “Investors” section of the NV5 website.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and internationally. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.
Jack Cochran
Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations
Tel: +1-954-637-8048
Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.

 
NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)
 
  December 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $         44,824     $         38,541  
Billed receivables, net           152,593               145,637  
Unbilled receivables, net           113,271               92,862  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets           18,376               13,636  
Total current assets           329,064               290,676  
Property and equipment, net           50,268               41,640  
Right-of-use lease assets, net           36,836               39,314  
Intangible assets, net           226,702               160,431  
Goodwill           524,573               400,957  
Other assets           3,149               2,705  
Total Assets $         1,170,592     $         935,723  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
       
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $         54,865     $         57,771  
Accrued liabilities           47,423               44,313  
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts           41,679               31,183  
Other current liabilities           2,263               1,597  
Current portion of contingent consideration           3,922               10,854  
Current portion of notes payable and other obligations           9,267               15,176  
Total current liabilities           159,419               160,894  
Contingent consideration, less current portion           143               4,481  
Other long-term liabilities           26,930               29,542  
Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion           205,468               39,673  
Deferred income tax liabilities, net           2,837               6,893  
Total liabilities           394,797               241,483  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding           —               —  
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 15,895,255 and 15,523,300 shares issued and outstanding as of December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively           159               155  
Additional paid-in capital           508,256               471,300  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)           (18 )             —  
Retained earnings           267,398               222,785  
Total stockholders’ equity           775,795               694,240  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $         1,170,592     $         935,723  


 
NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)
 
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Gross revenues $         215,497     $         189,818     $         861,739     $         786,778  
               
Direct costs:              
Salaries and wages           53,291               44,830               215,608               186,806  
Sub-consultant services           37,854               37,084               150,681               153,641  
Other direct costs           15,732               14,931               65,088               60,357  
Total direct costs           106,877               96,845               431,377               400,804  
               
Gross profit           108,620               92,973               430,362               385,974  
               
Operating expenses:              
Salaries and wages, payroll taxes, and benefits           54,254               46,769               226,137               193,488  
General and administrative           17,941               18,501               67,668               66,114  
Facilities and facilities related           5,683               5,431               22,891               21,252  
Depreciation and amortization           14,060               9,565               52,486               38,938  
Total operating expenses           91,938               80,266               369,182               319,792  
               
Income from operations           16,682               12,707               61,180               66,182  
               
Interest expense           (3,859 )             (1,005 )             (12,970 )             (3,808 )
               
Income before income tax expense           12,823               11,702               48,210               62,374  
Income tax expense           (2,888 )             (3,702 )             (3,597 )             (12,401 )
Net income $         9,935     $         8,000     $         44,613     $         49,973  
               
Earnings per share:              
Basic $         0.65     $         0.54     $         2.96     $         3.39  
Diluted $         0.64     $         0.52     $         2.88     $         3.27  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic           15,236,465               14,816,773               15,086,040               14,753,738  
Diluted           15,549,654               15,320,123               15,474,326               15,260,186  
               
Comprehensive income:              
Net income $         9,935     $         8,000     $         44,613     $         49,973  
Foreign currency translation gain (loss), net of tax           593               —               (18 )             —  
Comprehensive income $         10,528     $         8,000     $         44,595     $         49,973  


 
NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
 
  Twelve Months Ended
  December 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $         44,613     $         49,973  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization           58,020               44,063  
Non-cash lease expense           13,562               12,813  
Provision for doubtful accounts           1,261               (60 )
Stock-based compensation           22,379               19,326  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration           (9,280 )             2,972  
Gain on disposals of property and equipment           (694 )             (328 )
Other           (125 )             —  
Deferred income taxes           (25,709 )             (18,492 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs           758               724  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:      
Billed receivables           7,584               10,212  
Unbilled receivables           (15,666 )             (3,303 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets           (2,292 )             (1,125 )
Accounts payable           (8,470 )             (1,673 )
Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities           (19,848 )             (19,901 )
Contingent consideration           (1,307 )             (800 )
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts           (3,243 )             (296 )
Other current liabilities           664               (125 )
Net cash provided by operating activities           62,207               93,980  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions)           (189,345 )             (5,908 )
Proceeds from sale of assets           720               87  
Purchase of property and equipment           (17,166 )             (15,689 )
Net cash used in investing activities           (205,791 )             (21,510 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Borrowings from Senior Credit Facility           188,000               —  
Payments of borrowings from Senior Credit Facility           (26,000 )             (65,000 )
Payments on notes payable           (11,071 )             (15,445 )
Payments of contingent consideration           (993 )             (1,464 )
Purchases of common stock tendered by employees to satisfy the required withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation           (81 )             —  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities           149,855               (81,909 )
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents           12               —  
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents           6,283               (9,439 )
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period           38,541               47,980  
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $         44,824     $         38,541  


 
NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO COMPARABLE NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)
 
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Net Income $         9,935     $         8,000     $         44,613     $         49,973  
Add: Interest expense           3,859               1,005               12,970               3,808  
  Income tax expense           2,888               3,702               3,597               12,401  
  Depreciation and amortization           15,522               10,972               58,020               44,063  
  Stock-based compensation           5,875               4,077               22,379               19,326  
  Acquisition-related costs*           (731 )             4,720               (3,706 )             5,612  
Adjusted EBITDA $         37,348     $         32,476     $         137,873     $         135,183  


* Acquisition-related costs include contingent consideration fair value adjustments.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS
 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Net Income - per diluted share $         0.64     $         0.52     $         2.88     $         3.27  
Per diluted share adjustments:              
Add: Amortization expense of intangible assets           0.76               0.52               2.82               2.12  
  Acquisition-related costs*           (0.06 )             0.30               (0.14 )             0.36  
  Income tax expense           (0.20 )             (0.13 )             (0.75 )             (0.56 )
Adjusted EPS $         1.14     $         1.21     $         4.81     $         5.19  


* Acquisition-related costs include contingent consideration fair value adjustments.


Primary Logo

You just read:

NV5 Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results; Issues Full Year 2024 Guidance

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more