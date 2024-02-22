Submit Release
Rapid7 to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced that management will be attending the following conferences:

  • The Wolfe Research 'March Madness' Software Conference in New York City, NY on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.
  • The Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
  • The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 3:35 p.m. Pacific Time.

The presentation from the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference will be webcast live, and a replay will be available for a limited time, under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.rapid7.com.

About Rapid7
Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Elizabeth Chwalk
Senior Director, Investor Relations
investors@rapid7.com 
(617) 865-4277

Press contact:
Caitlin O'Connor
Director, Communications
press@rapid7.com 
(857) 990-4240



