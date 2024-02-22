Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,701 in the last 365 days.

DMC Global Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results

  • Fourth quarter sales were $174.0 million, flat versus Q4 2022
  • Net income attributable to DMC was $2.8 million, while total net income was $3.6 million
  • Adjusted net income attributable to DMC* was $5.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC* was $19.6 million, while total adjusted EBITDA, inclusive of non-controlling interest (NCI), was $23.3 million
  • Free-cash flow* was $15.0 million
  • Full-year results include record sales, adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC, and free-cash flow performance

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Michael Kuta, president and CEO, said, “The fourth quarter marked the end of a milestone year for DMC. In addition to reporting record sales, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, we refined the operating strategies of our three businesses and initiated a review of alternative structures for DMC’s portfolio as part of a broader strategy for enhancing stakeholder value.

“At the business level, the fourth quarter was notable for the varied conditions across our industrial end markets. At Arcadia, our architectural building products business, lower pricing impacted several of our markets in the western and southwestern United States. Arcadia’s fourth quarter sales were $68.0 million, down 9% from the 2022 fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 13.6% from 9.6% in the comparable 2022 fourth quarter, as the decline in product pricing was not as pronounced as the drop in raw material costs.

“DynaEnergetics, our oilfield products business, reported continued strong demand in its international and North American markets. However, industry consolidation in the United States impacted pricing. Dyna’s fourth quarter sales were $75.3 million, down 3% versus the 2022 fourth quarter, but up 3% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.3% versus 18.6% in the prior-year fourth quarter and 17.2% in the 2023 third quarter. We expect the new automation and operational-excellence initiatives coming on-line in 2024 will improve profitability at Dyna.

“NobelClad, our composite metals business, continued to capitalize on healthy market conditions and delivered a very strong fourth quarter. Sales of $30.8 million were up 33% year-over-year. The increase, combined with a favorable product mix, led to adjusted EBITDA margins of 24.7%, up from 14.8% in the 2022 fourth quarter.

“While challenging conditions in Arcadia’s markets will lead to a soft first quarter, we anticipate the business will experience improved demand during the balance of the year. Moreover, the recent addition of new painting capacity has improved Arcadia’s ability to capitalize on expected increases in activity.

“At Dyna, strong demand for the new Gravity 2.0 self-orienting perforating system should be additive to the expected margin benefits of improved manufacturing efficiencies. We believe 2024 will be another strong year at NobelClad, as there are a broad range of large project opportunities for both traditional and new clad-plate applications.

“As we enter 2024, our primary objective is to unlock value for DMC’s shareholders,” Kuta said. “Two key steps in this process are the simplification of our portfolio and maximizing the long-term growth opportunities at Arcadia. We are working with our financial advisors to explore strategic alternatives for NobelClad and DynaEnergetics, two valuable and innovative businesses that will continue to lead their respective industries. We also intend to capitalize on Arcadia’s differentiated business model and large addressable market, and are pursuing a range of compelling growth initiatives.”

Eric Walter, CFO, said “Our new $300 million senior secured credit facility has strengthened DMC’s balance sheet and enhanced our financial flexibility as we execute our strategy. We believe we can fund our growth programs while maintaining our leverage and debt-service costs at prudent levels.”

Kuta added, “We have the strategy, the leadership team and the capital structure to be successful. We also have an extraordinary team of dedicated employees who have enabled the success of our businesses. I sincerely thank them for their continued dedication.”

Summary Fourth Quarter Results

  Three months ended   Change
(Amounts in 000’s, except Per Share Data) Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 174,036     $ 172,147     $ 175,074     1 %   (1 )%
Gross profit percentage   26.1 %     30.6 %     25.8 %        
SG&A $ 27,179     $ 28,713     $ 30,636     (5 )%   (11 )%
Net income $ 3,569     $ 11,525     $ 3,441     (69 )%   4 %
Net income attributable to DMC $ 2,764     $ 8,883     $ 3,266     (69 )%   (15 )%
Diluted net income per share attributable to DMC $ 0.01     $ 0.38     $ 0.52     (97 )%   (98 )%
Adjusted net income attributable to DMC $ 5,179     $ 9,861     $ 4,259     (47 )%   22 %
Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.26     $ 0.50     $ 0.22     (48 )%   18 %
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC $ 19,589     $ 24,607     $ 19,581     (20 )%   %
Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation $ 23,278     $ 29,981     $ 22,438     (22 )%   4 %


Arcadia

  Three months ended   Change
  Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 67,958     $ 71,455     $ 74,400     (5 )%   (9 )%
Gross profit percentage   27.8 %     33.3 %     24.2 %          
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC $ 5,533     $ 8,060     $ 4,286     (31 )%   29 %
Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation   9,222       13,434       7,143     (31 )%   29 %
  • Acadia’s year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin reflects a less pronounced drop in product pricing as compared to aluminum costs.

DynaEnergetics

  Three months ended   Change
  Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 75,306     $ 72,998     $ 77,551     3 %   (3 )%
Gross profit percentage   21.4 %     26.8 %     28.1 %          
Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,286     $ 12,568     $ 14,439     (26 )%   (36 )%
  • Fourth quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA was negatively impacted by $1.0 million in bad debt expense.

NobelClad

  Three months ended   Change
  Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 30,772     $ 27,694     $ 23,123     11 %   33 %
Gross profit percentage   33.8 %     33.6 %     23.9 %        
Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,608     $ 6,384     $ 3,433     19 %   122 %
  • NobelClad ended 2023 with an order backlog of $59 million versus $61 million at the end of the third quarter.
  • Rolling 12-month bookings were $109.8 million versus $110.9 million at the end of the third quarter; and the book-to-bill ratio was 1.04.

Summary 2023 Results

  Twelve months ended Change
  Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 719,188     $ 654,086     10 %
Gross profit percentage   29.5 %     28.4 %    
SG&A $ 124,442     $ 118,349     5 %
Net income $ 34,759     $ 13,833     151 %
Net income attributable to DMC $ 26,259     $ 12,247     114 %
Diluted net income per share attributable to DMC $ 1.08     $ 0.72     50 %
Adjusted net income attributable to DMC $ 35,316     $ 13,475     162 %
Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 1.81     $ 0.70     159 %
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC $ 96,063     $ 74,199     29 %
Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation $ 115,908     $ 92,967     25 %


First Quarter 2024 Guidance

Measure Expected Range
Sales  
DMC Consolidated $168M - $178M
Arcadia $67M - $71M
DynaEnergetics $77M - $81M
NobelClad $24M - $26M
Adjusted EBITDA  
Arcadia before NCI allocation $7M - $10M
Arcadia after NCI allocation $4M - $6M
DynaEnergetics $11M - $13M
NobelClad $3M - $4M
Corporate Unallocated ~ ($3M)
Attributable to DMC $15M - $20M
Full-Year 2024 Guidance on Select Items  
Depreciation and amortization $35M - $36M
Interest expense $8M - $9M
Annualized effective tax rate 27% - 29%
Capital expenditures $22M - $26M


Conference call information
The conference call will begin today at 5 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Mountain) and will be accessible by dialing 877-407-5783 (or +1 201-689-8782 for international callers).

Investors are invited to listen to the webcast live via the Internet at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=hzNWxwom

Webcast participants should access the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. The webcast also will be available on the Investor page of DMC’s website, located at: ir.dmcglobal.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for six months.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that we use in operational and financial decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

  • EBITDA: defined as net income (loss) plus net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance (as further described in the tables below).
  • Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders: excludes the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the 40% redeemable noncontrolling interest in Arcadia Products.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for DMC business segments: defined as operating income (loss) plus depreciation, amortization, allocated stock-based compensation (if applicable), restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing operating performance.
  • Adjusted net income (loss): defined as net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share: defined as diluted earnings per share attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders (exclusive of adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest) plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance.
  • Net debt: defined as total debt less total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.
  • Free-cash flow: defined as cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities less net acquisitions of property, plant and equipment.

Management believes providing these additional financial measures is useful to investors in understanding the Company’s operating performance, including the effects of restructuring, impairment, and other nonrecurring charges, as well as its liquidity. Management typically monitors the business utilizing the above non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP results, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, and certain management incentive awards are based, in part, on these measures. The presence of non-GAAP financial measures in this report is not intended to suggest that such measures be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or as superior to, DMC’s GAAP information, and investors are cautioned that the non-GAAP financial measures are limited in their usefulness.

Because not all companies use identical calculations, DMC’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. However, these measures can still be useful in evaluating the company’s performance against its peer companies because management believes the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures. For example, a company with greater GAAP net income may not be as appealing to investors if its net income is more heavily comprised of gains on asset sales. Likewise, eliminating the effects of interest income and expense moderates the impact of a company’s capital structure on its performance.

About DMC Global Inc.
DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC’s businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit: http://www.dmcglobal.com/.

Safe Harbor Language
Except for the historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including guidance on sales, adjusted EBITDA, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, tax rate, capital expenditures; our expectations for a soft first quarter at Arcadia followed by improved demand during the balance of the year; our intentions with respect to growth at Arcadia; the impact of new painting and anodizing capacity expansions at Arcadia; improved profitability at DynaEnergetics resulting from new automation and operational excellence initiatives, as well as the success of new premium product offerings; our expectations of a strong year in NobelClad; and our ability to fund our growth programs while maintaining our leverage and debt-service costs at prudent levels. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, the markets in which we operate, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and statements, including but not limited to: our ability to realize sales from our backlog; our ability to obtain new contracts at attractive prices; the execution of purchase commitments by our customers, and our ability to successfully deliver on those purchase commitments; the size and timing of customer orders and shipments; changes to customer orders; product pricing and margins; fluctuations in customer demand; our ability to successfully navigate slowdowns in market activity or execute and capitalize upon growth opportunities; the success of DynaEnergetics’ product and technology development initiatives; our ability to successfully protect our technology and intellectual property and the costs associated with these efforts; consolidation among DynaEnergetics’ customers; fluctuations in foreign currencies; fluctuations in tariffs and quotas; the cost and availability of energy; the cyclicality of our business; competitive factors; the timely completion of contracts; the timing and size of expenditures; the timing and price of metal and other raw material; the adequacy of local labor supplies at our facilities; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; current or future limits on manufacturing capacity at our various operations; government actions or other changes in laws and regulations; the availability and cost of funds; our ability to access our borrowing capacity under our credit facility; geopolitical and economic instability, including recessions, depressions, wars or other military actions; inflation; supply chain delays and disruptions; transportation disruptions; general economic conditions, both domestic and foreign, impacting our business and the business of our customers and the end-market users we serve; as well as the other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. We do not undertake any obligation to release public revisions to any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
(unaudited)
  Three months ended   Change
  Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sequential   Year-on-year
NET SALES $ 174,036     $ 172,147     $ 175,074     1 %   (1 )%
COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD   128,682       119,550       129,970     8 %   (1 )%
Gross profit   45,354       52,597       45,104     (14 )%   1 %
Gross profit percentage   26.1 %     30.6 %     25.8 %        
COSTS AND EXPENSES:                  
General and administrative expenses   15,056       16,259       19,789     (7 )%   (24 )%
Selling and distribution expenses   12,123       12,454       10,847     (3 )%   12 %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   5,666       5,667       3,772     %   50 %
Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments   3,251       515       129     531 %   2,420 %
Total costs and expenses   36,096       34,895       34,537     3 %   5 %
OPERATING INCOME   9,258       17,702       10,567     (48 )%   (12 )%
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME:                  
Other (expense) income, net   (1,445 )     302       (559 )   578 %   158 %
Interest expense, net   (2,311 )     (2,392 )     (2,129 )   (3 )%   9 %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   5,502       15,612       7,879     (65 )%   (30 )%
INCOME TAX PROVISION   1,933       4,087       4,438     (53 )%   (56 )%
NET INCOME   3,569       11,525       3,441     (69 )%   4 %
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   805       2,642       175     (70 )%   360 %
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ 2,764     $ 8,883     $ 3,266     (69 )%   (15 )%
NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS                
Basic $ 0.01     $ 0.38     $ 0.52     (97 )%   (98 )%
Diluted $ 0.01     $ 0.38     $ 0.52     (97 )%   (98 )%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:                  
Basic   19,561,494       19,543,251       19,384,678     %   1 %
Diluted   19,580,750       19,596,575       19,393,245     %   1 %

Reconciliation to net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share

  Three months ended
  Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Dec 31, 2022
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 2,764     $ 8,883     $ 3,266
Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest   (2,581 )     (1,263 )     6,933
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. common stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 183     $ 7,620     $ 10,199


  Twelve months ended   Change
  Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Year-on-year
NET SALES $ 719,188     $ 654,086     10 %
COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD   507,136       468,639     8 %
Gross profit   212,052       185,447     14 %
Gross profit percentage   29.5 %     28.4 %    
COSTS AND EXPENSES:          
General and administrative expenses   75,341       76,119     (1 )%
Selling and distribution expenses   49,101       42,230     16 %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   22,667       36,926     (39 )%
Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments   3,766       182     1,969 %
Total costs and expenses   150,875       155,457     (3 )%
OPERATING INCOME   61,177       29,990     104 %
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME:          
Other expense, net   (1,782 )     (594 )   200 %
Interest expense, net   (9,516 )     (6,187 )   54 %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   49,879       23,209     115 %
INCOME TAX PROVISION   15,120       9,376     61 %
NET INCOME   34,759       13,833     151 %
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   8,500       1,586     436 %
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ 26,259     $ 12,247     114 %
NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS          
Basic $ 1.08     $ 0.72     50 %
Diluted $ 1.08     $ 0.72     50 %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:          
Basic   19,504,542       19,360,677     1 %
Diluted   19,518,382       19,369,165     1 %

Reconciliation to net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share

    Twelve months ended
    Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders   $ 26,259     $ 12,247
Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest     (4,870 )     1,937
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. common stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest   $ 21,389     $ 14,184



DMC GLOBAL INC.
SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
Arcadia
  Three months ended   Change
  Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 67,958     $ 71,455     $ 74,400     (5 )%   (9 )%
Gross profit   18,910       23,789       17,970     (21 )%   5 %
Gross profit percentage   27.8 %     33.3 %     24.2 %        
COSTS AND EXPENSES:                  
General and administrative expenses   7,012       7,413       9,535     (5 )%   (26 )%
Selling and distribution expenses   4,028       4,248       4,352     (5 )%   (7 )%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   5,652       5,652       3,642     %   55 %
Operating income   2,218       6,476       441     (66 )%   403 %
Adjusted EBITDA   9,222       13,434       7,143     (31 )%   29 %
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (3,689 )     (5,374 )     (2,857 )   (31 )%   29 %
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 5,533     $ 8,060     $ 4,286     (31 )%   29 %


  Twelve months ended   Change
  Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 298,909     $ 299,527     %
Gross profit   92,252       88,334     4 %
Gross profit percentage   30.9 %     29.5 %    
COSTS AND EXPENSES:          
General and administrative expenses   30,488       31,872     (4 )%
Selling and distribution expenses   17,749       16,184     10 %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   22,608       36,316     (38 )%
Operating income   21,407       3,962     440 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,612     $ 46,920     6 %
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ (19,845 )   $ (18,768 )   6 %
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 29,767     $ 28,152     6 %


DynaEnergetics
  Three months ended   Change
  Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 75,306     $ 72,998     $ 77,551     3 %   (3 )%
Gross profit   16,127       19,585       21,764     (18 )%   (26 )%
Gross profit percentage   21.4 %     26.8 %     28.1 %        
COSTS AND EXPENSES:                  
General and administrative expenses   2,937       3,095       4,970     (5 )%   (41 )%
Selling and distribution expenses   5,584       5,604       4,270     %   31 %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   14       15       54     (7 )%   (74 )%
Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments   3,011                 100 %   100 %
Operating income   4,581       10,871       12,470     (58 )%   (63 )%
Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,286     $ 12,568     $ 14,439     (26 )%   (36 )%


  Twelve months ended   Change
  Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 315,026     $ 264,327     19 %
Gross profit   86,701       75,569     15 %
Gross profit percentage   27.5 %     28.6 %    
COSTS AND EXPENSES:          
General and administrative expenses   15,806       19,627     (19 )%
Selling and distribution expenses   21,472       16,588     29 %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   59       299     (80 )%
Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments   3,011           100 %
Operating income   46,353       39,055     19 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,270     $ 46,932     20 %


NobelClad
  Three months ended   Change
  Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 30,772     $ 27,694     $ 23,123     11 %   33 %
Gross profit   10,416       9,309       5,518     12 %   89 %
Gross profit percentage   33.8 %     33.6 %     23.9 %        
COSTS AND EXPENSES:                  
General and administrative expenses   1,114       1,106       943     1 %   18 %
Selling and distribution expenses   2,435       2,531       2,071     (4 )%   18 %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets               76     %   (100 )%
Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments         440       129     (100 )%   (100 )%
Operating income   6,867       5,232       2,299     31 %   199 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,608     $ 6,384     $ 3,433     19 %   122 %


  Twelve months ended   Change
  Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 105,253     $ 90,232     17 %
Gross profit   33,529       22,050     52 %
Gross profit percentage   31.9 %     24.4 %    
COSTS AND EXPENSES:          
General and administrative expenses   4,092       4,587     (11 )%
Selling and distribution expenses   9,570       8,981     7 %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets         311     (100 )%
Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments   440       182     142 %
Operating income   19,427       7,989     143 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,760     $ 11,901     91 %


DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in Thousands)
              Change
  Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sequential   From year-end
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)            
ASSETS                  
                   
Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,040   $ 28,060   $ 25,144   11 %   23 %
Marketable securities   12,619     7,516       68 %   100 %
Accounts receivable, net   106,205     105,519     94,415   1 %   12 %
Inventories   166,712     185,777     156,590   (10 )%   6 %
Prepaid expenses and other   10,236     9,945     10,723   3 %   (5 )%
                   
Total current assets   326,812     336,817     286,872   (3 )%   14 %
                   
Property, plant and equipment, net   129,267     126,095     129,445   3 %   %
Goodwill   141,725     141,725     141,725   %   %
Purchased intangible assets, net   195,260     200,925     217,925   (3 )%   (10 )%
Other long-term assets   91,431     90,716     103,011   1 %   (11 )%
                   
Total assets $ 884,495   $ 896,278   $ 878,978   (1 )%   1 %
                   
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
                   
Accounts payable $ 40,202   $ 45,589   $ 46,816   (12 )%   (14 )%
Contract liabilities   21,621     28,557     32,080   (24 )%   (33 )%
Accrued income taxes   12,810     11,527     4,256   11 %   201 %
Current portion of long-term debt   15,000     15,000     15,000   %   %
Other current liabilities   36,828     36,954     29,898   %   23 %
                   
Total current liabilities   126,461     137,627     128,050   (8 )%   (1 )%
                   
Long-term debt   100,851     104,460     117,798   (3 )%   (14 )%
Deferred tax liabilities   1,956     3,336     1,908   (41 )%   3 %
Other long-term liabilities   57,172     58,167     63,053   (2 )%   (9 )%
Redeemable noncontrolling interest   187,760     187,522     187,522   %   %
Stockholders’ equity   410,295     405,166     380,647   1 %   8 %
                   
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders’ equity $ 884,495   $ 896,278   $ 878,978   (1 )%   1 %


DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
  Three months ended   Twelve months ended
  Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                  
Net income $ 3,569     $ 11,525     $ 3,441     $ 34,759     $ 13,833  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                  
Depreciation   3,546       3,460       3,703       13,840       14,281  
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   5,666       5,667       3,772       22,667       36,926  
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs   141       141       141       553       553  
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up                           430  
Stock-based compensation   1,712       1,832       3,167       10,270       10,058  
Deferred income taxes   (1,248 )     1,558       1,013       970       (599 )
Unrealized gain on marketable securities   (148 )                 (148 )      
Asset impairments   1,956       515             2,471        
Other   1,859       (1,607 )     1,768       (181 )     1,526  
Change in working capital, net   6,126       1,113       3,596       (19,274 )     (32,072 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   23,179       24,204       20,601       65,927       44,936  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                  
Consideration adjustments related to acquisition of business               (370 )           (2,404 )
Investment in marketable securities   (4,955 )     (5,102 )           (12,471 )      
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment   (8,519 )     (2,333 )     (7,307 )     (15,974 )     (18,584 )
Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment   344             62       344       62  
Net cash used in investing activities   (13,130 )     (7,435 )     (7,615 )     (28,101 )     (20,926 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                  
Repayments on term loan   (3,750 )     (3,750 )     (3,750 )     (17,500 )     (15,000 )
Payments of debt issuance costs               (1 )           (180 )
Distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interest holder   (3,170 )     (4,034 )     (2,007 )     (13,515 )     (12,300 )
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock to employees and directors   102             201       314       201  
Treasury stock activity   (153 )     (157 )     (139 )     (2,481 )     (1,231 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (6,971 )     (7,941 )     (5,696 )     (33,182 )     (28,510 )
EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH   (98 )     508       (632 )     1,252       (1,166 )
                   
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS   2,980       9,336       6,658       5,896       (5,666 )
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period   28,060       18,724       18,486       25,144       30,810  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 31,040     $ 28,060     $ 25,144     $ 31,040     $ 25,144  


DMC GLOBAL INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST
DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
DMC Global
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
  Three months ended   Change
  Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net income   3,569       11,525       3,441     (69 )%   4 %
Interest expense, net   2,311       2,392       2,129     (3 )%   9 %
Income tax provision   1,933       4,087       4,438     (53 )%   (56 )%
Depreciation   3,546       3,460       3,703     2 %   (4 )%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   5,666       5,667       3,772     %   50 %
EBITDA   17,025       27,131       17,483     (37 )%   (3 )%
Stock-based compensation   1,557       1,832       3,167     (15 )%   (51 )%
Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments   3,251       515       129     531 %   2,420 %
CEO transition expenses         805           (100 )%   %
Nonrecurring retirement expenses               1,100     %   (100 )%
Other expense (income), net   1,445       (302 )     559     578 %   158 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,278     $ 29,981     $ 22,438     (22 )%   4 %
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (3,689 )     (5,374 )     (2,857 )   (31 )%   29 %
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 19,589     $ 24,607     $ 19,581     (20 )%   %


  Twelve months ended   Change
  Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Year-on-year
Net income $ 34,759     $ 13,833     151 %
Interest expense, net   9,516       6,187     54 %
Income tax provision   15,120       9,376     61 %
Depreciation   13,840       14,281     (3 )%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   22,667       36,926     (39 )%
EBITDA   95,902       80,603     19 %
Stock-based compensation   10,115       10,058     1 %
CEO transition expenses   4,343           100 %
Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments   3,766       182     1,969 %
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up         430     (100 )%
Nonrecurring retirement expenses         1,100     (100 )%
Other expense, net   1,782       594     200 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 115,908     $ 92,967     25 %
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (19,845 )     (18,768 )   6 %
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 96,063     $ 74,199     29 %


Adjusted Net Income* and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
*Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest
  Three months ended December 31, 2023
  Amount   Per Share(1)
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 2,764   $ 0.14
Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments, net of tax   2,415     0.12
As adjusted $ 5,179   $ 0.26
(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,580,750


  Three months ended September 30, 2023
  Amount   Per Share(1)
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 8,883   $ 0.45
CEO transition expenses, net of tax   620     0.03
Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments, net of tax   358     0.02
As adjusted $ 9,861   $ 0.50
(1)Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,596,575


  Three months ended December 31, 2022
  Amount   Per Share(1)
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 3,266   $ 0.17
Nonrecurring retirement expenses, net of tax   905     0.05
Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments, net of tax   88    
As adjusted $ 4,259   $ 0.22
(1)Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,393,245


  Twelve months ended December 31, 2023
  Amount   Per Share(1)
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 26,259   $ 1.35
CEO transition expenses and accelerated stock-based compensation, net of tax(2)   6,284     0.32
Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments, net of tax   2,773     0.14
As adjusted $ 35,316   $ 1.81
(1)Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,518,382
(2)Includes CEO transition expenses of $4,343 and accelerated stock-based compensation of $3,040 related to the vesting of the former CEO’s outstanding equity awards, net of tax.


  Twelve months ended December 31, 2022
  Amount   Per Share(1)
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 12,247   $ 0.63
Nonrecurring retirement expenses, net of tax(2)   905     0.05
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up, net of tax   199     0.01
Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments, net of tax   124     0.01
As adjusted $ 13,475   $ 0.70
(1)Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,369,165
(2)Includes nonrecurring expenses of $1,100 in accrued cash compensation and $859 in accelerated stock-based compensation, net of tax, related to the retirement of Arcadia’s former president.


Segment Adjusted EBITDA
Arcadia
  Three months ended   Change
  Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sequential   Year-on-year
Operating income, as reported $ 2,218     $ 6,476     $ 441     (66 )%   403 %
Adjustments:                  
Depreciation   1,020       969       762     5 %   34 %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   5,652       5,652       3,642     %   55 %
Stock-based compensation   332       337       1,198     (1 )%   (72 )%
Nonrecurring retirement expenses               1,100     %   (100 )%
Adjusted EBITDA   9,222       13,434       7,143     (31 )%   29 %
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (3,689 )     (5,374 )     (2,857 )   (31 )%   29 %
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 5,533     $ 8,060     $ 4,286     (31 )%   29 %


  Twelve months ended   Change
  Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Year-on-year
Operating income, as reported $ 21,407     $ 3,962     440 %
Adjustments:          
Depreciation   3,695       2,906     27 %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   22,608       36,316     (38 )%
Stock-based compensation   1,571       2,206     (29 )%
CEO transition expenses   331           100 %
Nonrecurring retirement expenses         1,100     (100 )%
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up         430     (100 )%
Adjusted EBITDA   49,612       46,920     6 %
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (19,845 )     (18,768 )   6 %
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 29,767     $ 28,152     6 %


DynaEnergetics
  Three months ended   Change
  Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sequential   Year-on-year
Operating income, as reported $ 4,581   $ 10,871   $ 12,470   (58 )%   (63 )%
Adjustments:                  
Depreciation   1,680     1,682     1,915   %   (12 )%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   14     15     54   (7 )%   (74 )%
Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments   3,011           100 %   100 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,286   $ 12,568   $ 14,439   (26 )%   (36 )%


  Twelve months ended   Change
  Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Year-on-year
Operating income, as reported $ 46,353   $ 39,055   19 %
Adjustments:          
Depreciation   6,847     7,578   (10 )%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   59     299   (80 )%
Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments   3,011       100 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,270   $ 46,932   20 %


NobelClad
  Three months ended   Change
  Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sequential   Year-on-year
Operating income, as reported $ 6,867   $ 5,232   $ 2,299   31 %   199 %
Adjustments:                  
Depreciation   741     712     929   4 %   (20 )%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets           76   %   (100 )%
Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments       440     129   (100 )%   (100 )%
Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,608   $ 6,384   $ 3,433   19 %   122 %


  Twelve months ended   Change
  Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Year-on-year
Operating income, as reported $ 19,427   $ 7,989   143 %
Adjustments:          
Depreciation   2,893     3,419   (15 )%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets       311   (100 )%
Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments   440     182   142 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,760   $ 11,901   91 %


 
CONTACT:
Geoff High, Vice President of Investor Relations
303-604-3924


Primary Logo

You just read:

DMC Global Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more