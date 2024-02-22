Ferrari Releases Its 2023 Annual Report and Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

Maranello (Italy), February 22, 2024 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announced today that it has published its 2023 Annual Report and filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2023 Sustainability Report is integrated in the 2023 Annual Report.



Ferrari’s 2023 Annual Report and annual report on Form 20-F are available under section Investors on Ferrari’s corporate website at https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate , where they can be viewed and downloaded1. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, which include Ferrari’s audited financial statements, free of charge, through the contact below.

Attachment