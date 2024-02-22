Concierge Auctions: Anguilla’s 'Barnes Bay Estate' Achieves Over $115M in Aggregate Bids

Barnes Bay Estate, Anguilla

Eight global bidders competed to own the exclusive oceanfront Caribbean retreat

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions today announced the successful auction of the 'Barnes Bay Estate', a breathtaking compound perched atop a picturesque bluff within Anguilla’s stunning West End Village of Barnes Bay, in partnership with Scott Hauser of ProRealty Anguilla. Garnering over $115 million in aggregate bids, the oceanfront retreat achieved a sale price of $6.664 million—an increase of 166.56% over the starting bid.

The Barnes Bay auction elicited eight bidders from five countries including Anguilla, Switzerland, Canada, the Cayman Islands, and the United States.

"We are delighted by the successful sale of 'Barnes Bay Estate'," remarked Hauser. "The property is distinguished by its exceptional offerings providing a lavish, private escape, and we are pleased that our team at Concierge Auctions has once again facilitated a seamless auction process.”

"This property exemplifies the importance of location," remarked Josh Holmes, Director of Business Development at Concierge Auctions. "It's a privilege for us to market the world's most extraordinary assets, and this property unquestionably belongs in that category. We take pride in achieving market value for the finest homes globally; the sale of Barnes Bay underscores the power of our platform."

Overlooking Barnes Bay Beach, renowned for its pristine white sand and crystal-clear blue waters, the 28,000-square-foot estate sprawls across 1.74 acres, boasting seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The residence showcases a fusion of opulence and architectural brilliance, crafted by esteemed architect Ronald O. Pelt of Wimberly, Allison Tong & Goo.

With a distinctive four-wing layout connected by open-air breezeways, cathedral ceilings, exposed trusses, and Italian limestone floors, the property offers an air of grandeur, with oversized windows and French doors seamlessly connecting living spaces to the enchanting outdoors. Enticing outdoor amenities include an infinity-edge swimming pool, a seaside free-form pool, a regulation tennis court, and a private beach. A fruit orchard adds a natural touch, with coconuts, pineapples, figs, papayas, plantains, vegetables, and herbs thriving. Tailored to accommodate diverse lifestyles, the property incorporates four secluded guest suites, an expansive formal dining area accommodating up to 18 guests, a wet bar, numerous living spaces, a library, and a cutting-edge media room.

The sale follows Concierge Auctions' recent successful auction of West End's Nevaeh Villa, also in the area, which garnered 11 bidders, over 900 prospects, and 33,500 page views.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Sotheby's Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

