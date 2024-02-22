+Live+, Barenaked Ladies to headline 2024 Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival

Lisa Loeb, Moon Taxi, Crash Test Dummies and Sister Hazel also performing at free event taking place March 23-24

BROOKHAVEN, Ga., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Brookhaven is thrilled to announce music acts +Live+ and Barenaked Ladies as the concert headliners for the 2024 Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival, taking place Saturday and Sunday, March 23-24, at Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven. Admission is free.



+Live+ is the Saturday, March 23, headliner, while Barenaked Ladies headlines on Sunday, March 24. Also taking the stage Saturday are Moon Taxi, Sister Hazel, and Takiya Mason, while Lisa Loeb, Crash Test Dummies, and Koyal take the stage on Sunday.

“Once again the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival proves why it’s one of the biggest concert events in the state,” says former Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst, who remains involved with the festival. “I’m looking forward to getting out and enjoying this phenomenal live music lineup with my fellow Brookhaven residents this spring.”

+Live+ have sold over 22 million albums worldwide and earned two number one albums: “Throwing Copper” and “Secret Samadhi.” Their catalog is filled with such gems as “Lightning Crashes,” “I Alone,” “All Over You” and “Lakini’s Juice,” which live on today as classics on rock radio. “Throwing Copper,” which the band celebrated in 2019 with a new deluxe 25th anniversary edition via Radioactive/Geffen/Ume along with a global tour across major festivals, amphitheaters and arenas, produced the band’s biggest single, “Lightning Crashes,” which was number one on modern rock radio for 10 consecutive weeks. “Throwing Copper” reached number one on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually surpassed sales of 10 million albums, with Rolling Stone honoring the album with placement on their list, 1994: The 40 Best Records From Mainstream Alternative's Greatest Year. “Secret Samadhi” (1997) immediately shot to number one on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually went double platinum. The release of the platinum-selling “The Distance to Here” (1999) turned Live into an international powerhouse and moved the band from arenas into stadiums. Live has been and remains today a global concert juggernaut. The band released an acclaimed five-song EP in 2018, “LOCAL 717,” their first new music in more than a decade.

After more than three decades as the lead singer and guitarist for Barenaked Ladies, Ed Robertson has a routine when it comes time to start writing songs for a new album. “I tend to get ideas while I’m driving up to my lake house,” he said. “I record voice memos along the way, and then I listen back and try to make sense of them and mix and match the various ideas I’ve come up with.” The results mark a new chapter for a band, known for hits like “One Week” and “If I Had $1,000,000,” that’s sold more than 15 million albums, earned Grammy nominations and won multiple Juno Awards. In 2018, the band was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. “In Flight,” the band’s 18th studio album, retains the dry wit and keen observation we expect from Robertson, bassist Jim Creeggan, keyboardist/guitarist Kevin Hearn, and drummer Tyler Stewart, but adds a strong sense of maturing and lessons learned.

Once again ready to push the boundaries of their genre, Nashville-based, indie alt-rock band Moon Taxi is back with their sixth full length album, “Set Yourself Free.” With tracks ranging from rock to synth to pop to bluegrass, the new lineup showcases what 15 years as a band gets you: a polished, classic sound without fear of exploration. The five-member group –- vocalist/guitarist Trevor Terndrup, lead guitarist Spencer Thomson, bassist Tommy Putnam, keyboardist Wes Bailey, and drummer Tyler Ritter– stepped back into their roots to create an album primarily written and recorded by themselves and set for release on their own label, 12th South Records. “Set Yourself Free” showcases the skill of a fully developed and practiced group of musicians. Free from the barriers of genre and self-definition, Moon Taxi presents a fresh and bold take on their sound.

Grammy® award-winning singer/songwriter Lisa Loeb started her career with the platinum-selling Number one hit song “Stay (I Missed You)” from the film “Reality Bites.” A trailblazing independent artist, Lisa was the first pop musician to have a Number one single while not signed to a recording contract. Lisa continues to craft irresistible pop songs for the 21st century, while designing eyewear, writing children’s books, and supporting non-profit causes. Lisa’s recent television appearances include John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “About a Boy,” “Hot Tub Time Machine 2,” “King of the Nerds,” “AP Bio,” as well as Sprout’s “Sunny Side Up Show.”

It’s been 30 years since the Crash Test Dummies recorded their debut album, “The Ghosts That Haunt Me.” Their first album garnered them their first big hit, “Superman’s Song,” and a Juno Award for Group of the Year. Over three decades later, their sold-out 25th Anniversary Tour for multi-Grammy nominated "God Shuffled His Feet” is proof that audiences still want to hear what they have to say.

Originating from Gainesville, Florida, Sister Hazel is comprised of five gifted, seasoned musicians whose well-spring of natural talent has been called "one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years" by Performing Songwriter Magazine. Their song "All for You" topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997, and the success propelled their album to platinum status. Since then, the band has become firmly established not only in rock and alternative music, but now in country with four back-to-back Billboard Top Country ​Album ​Chart entries. Living up to their fan-centered reputation, the band was a pioneer in the themed cruise industry by co-founding The Rock Boat and annually hosts events like the Hazelnut Hang and Camp Hazelnut that focus on creating unique experiences and interacting with the fans. In addition to the events and touring, the band also gives back with Lyrics For Life. Founded by singer Ken Block, the charity unites musicians and celebrities for concerts and auctions to benefit cancer research and patient-care charities.

Takiya Mason is an artist, songwriter, musician and visionary - a musical purist set to carve a new path and reintroduce a directive of love and peace through her music. She’s a North Carolina native who has been living out her dreams since the early days of singing in her uncle's church choir. She moved to Atlanta to take a chance on her musical dreams and was quickly rewarded with a publishing deal from Warner Chappell Music Group. Since then, Takiya has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Keri Hilson, Jhene Aiko, Keith Sweat, Mya, and more. She has shared the stage with even more amazing talent such as Third Day, Israel Houghton, and Janelle Monáe singing to thousands. She followed up those successes with her own EP, “Seed Of A Sunflower Dream,” as well as some powerful standalone tracks like the alternative-reggae mix "Ray Of Light." Takiya's powerhouse vocals will draw you in while performing live alongside her band, The Band Of Angels.

Hailing from Atlanta, Koyal is a captivating indie-rock band known for infusing energetic dark pop into their mesmerizing soundscapes. Their dynamic performances and evocative melodies invite listeners to explore a world where raw emotions and irresistible stories intertwine. Koyal’s stage presence is electric, drawing audiences into joyful mosh pits. Notably, in 2023, they sold out a headlining show at Atlanta’s iconic venue The Masquerade, and also completed their 12-date debut East Coast Gravity Tour to promote their dance-pop single, “Gravity.”

In addition to the music, this year’s festival brings back favorites such as the Splash Artists’ Market, Kidz Zone, Pet World, Classic Car Show, and Food Trucks. The Brookhaven Cherry Blossom 5K will take place on Saturday, March 16. For more information about the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival, visit BrookHavenGA.gov/Festival , and Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @BrookCherryFest.

