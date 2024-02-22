Marathon Digital Holdings Launches Slipstream

New Direct Transaction Submission Service Designed To Streamline Confirmations for Large or Non-Standard Bitcoin Transactions

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), a leader in supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem, has launched Slipstream, a direct Bitcoin transaction submission service designed to streamline confirmations of large or non-standard Bitcoin transactions.

By default, Bitcoin nodes frequently exclude large and non-standard transactions from Bitcoin’s mempool, even if these transactions adhere to the Bitcoin network’s consensus rules. As a result, complex Bitcoin transactions are often delayed or unprocessed. To encourage experimentation and development on Bitcoin and to enable and expedite the processing of large or complex transactions that comply with Bitcoin’s protocol, Marathon has launched Slipstream.

Slipstream is a direct transaction submission service on Bitcoin that is powered by Marathon and made possible by the Company’s proprietary mining pool, MARA Pool. Slipstream is designed to streamline confirmations of large or non-standard Bitcoin transactions. With Slipstream, users can directly submit their transactions to Marathon. Provided these transactions adhere to the Bitcoin protocol and the fees associated with them are sufficient, Marathon will add these transactions to its mempool and process them accordingly.

Marathon is the first Bitcoin mining company to offer a direct transaction submission service. Because it is the only publicly traded Bitcoin mining company that operates its own mining pool, Marathon is also the only known publicly traded Bitcoin miner currently capable of offering such services.

“Slipstream is a prime example of Marathon leveraging its proprietary technology stack to create a product or service that we believe can help Bitcoin innovators push the industry forward,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s chairman and CEO. “While direct transaction submission services exist, most are rudimentary. Slipstream provides sophisticated users with a simple, transparent, and trusted means of adding complex Bitcoin transactions to the blockchain, provided they adhere to Bitcoin’s protocol. Marathon is uniquely capable of offering these services because of our scale, our mining pool, and our team’s technological expertise. We believe Slipstream is mutually beneficial for the industry and for our organization, and we look forward to building on this announcement to further assist those who are building on Bitcoin.”

To visit the Slipstream transaction terminal or to learn more, visit slipstream.mara.com.

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that focuses on supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company is currently in the process of becoming one of the largest and most sustainably powered Bitcoin mining operations in North America.

