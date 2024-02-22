Heritage Grocers Group Launches New Loyalty Program

‘Cardenas Rewards’ Loyalty Program will Reward Participating Customers with Points, Digital Coupons and Other Benefits to Enhance Overall Shopping Experience

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), one of the leading Hispanic food retailers in the country, is excited to announce the launch of ‘Cardenas Rewards’ – an innovative loyalty program designed to provide even more value and added benefits to loyal customers of Cardenas Markets, an HGG banner company.



“We are thrilled to offer our new and innovative loyalty program to our dedicated customers and are thankful for their participation,” said Adam Salgado, Chief Marketing Officer of HGG. “This program is another great way for us to engage with our local community and show appreciation to our dedicated customers for choosing to shop with us. Similarly, this loyalty program will allow us to tap into data and trends to further customize our offerings to accommodate our customers’ evolving shopping needs. As HGG continues to launch exciting new initiatives such as Cardenas Rewards, we hope to welcome even more customers to the HGG family.”

The ’Cardenas Rewards’ mobile app is available for download from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Customers can also sign up for the new loyalty program and start enjoying amazing benefits by visiting https://cardenas-rewards.web.app. Once a customer has enrolled in the ‘Cardenas Rewards’ program all they have to do to access their offers is tap ‘Clip and Save’ to add their favorites to ‘My Card’ or the ‘Cart’ icon. Then, upon checkout enter their phone number, or present the barcode on ‘My Card’ or the ‘Cart’ icon to redeem their offers.

‘Cardenas Rewards’ participating customers:



Will receive 1 point for every $1 spent

Earn and redeem points on ALL purchases

purchases Save BIG on Cardenas’ digital deal of the week

Enjoy and access exclusive weekly offers

Clip digital coupons

Take advantage of seasonal offers and promotional discounts

To learn more about Cardenas Rewards, including details, terms and conditions, or to sign up today visit https://cardenas-rewards.web.app.

About Cardenas Markets

Cardenas Markets is headquartered in Ontario, CA, and currently operates a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Markets banner. Today, Cardenas Markets is one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country with stores in California, Nevada, and Arizona. For more information visit cardenasmarkets.com.

About Heritage Grocers Group

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is a leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.

Contact

Marisa Kutansky

Senior Communications Director

Tel: (909) 923-7426 ext. 1414

Email: mkutansky@heritagegrocers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/275bcfb6-ee9d-4515-98d2-c7a1dd9d32b3