Zeinab Badawi on the war in Sudan

In this video, Crisis Group Trustee and President of the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London, Zeinab Badawi, speaks about the failure of international diplomacy to respond effectively to events in Sudan, especially following the break out of war in April 2023.

