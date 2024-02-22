Submit Release
The Gaza War's Spillover in the Middle East

In this online event Crisis Group experts will share their perspectives on how the War in Gaza is affecting regional dynamics in the Middle East.

Moderator: Christina Boutros, Senior Communications and Advocacy Officer, MENA

Panellists:   
Ali Vaez, Senior Adviser to the President & Project Director, Iran
Heiko Wimmen, Project Director, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon
Lahib Higel, Senior Analyst, Iraq
Ahmed Nagi, Senior Analyst, Yemen

The panel discussion will be held in English and will be livestreamed on YouTube.

