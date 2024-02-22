New Survey Reveals Majority of Americans Unaware of Risks for an Unheard of Common Vascular Disease
EINPresswire.com/ -- Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is one of the leading causes of amputations and impacts more than 12 million Americans each year, yet 70% have never heard of the disease and its devastating risks. Gaps in awareness are even more startling among underserved communities.
Black people are 2X likely to suffer from PAD and up to 4X more likely to undergo an amputation, compared to white people. Black people also have the lowest reported awareness of the disease with only 6% aware of PAD and its consequences. One in five Hispanic Americans have PAD. A better understanding of PAD risk factors and early warning signs is critical to closing the gap in patient outcomes and will empower people to start the PAD conversation. Screening and early diagnosis can save limbs and prevent other serious complications.
The Get a Pulse on PAD awareness campaign encourages people to kick off a conversation with their doctor at www.PADpulse.org.
Katy Frame
Black people are 2X likely to suffer from PAD and up to 4X more likely to undergo an amputation, compared to white people. Black people also have the lowest reported awareness of the disease with only 6% aware of PAD and its consequences. One in five Hispanic Americans have PAD. A better understanding of PAD risk factors and early warning signs is critical to closing the gap in patient outcomes and will empower people to start the PAD conversation. Screening and early diagnosis can save limbs and prevent other serious complications.
The Get a Pulse on PAD awareness campaign encourages people to kick off a conversation with their doctor at www.PADpulse.org.
Katy Frame
PAD Pulse Alliance
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other