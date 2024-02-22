"Escape to the Chateau" TV stars Dick & Angel Strawbridge Premiere Their First Theater Tour of USA & Canada
Stars of the hit television series "Escape To The Chateau" land in the USA & Canada with their hugely successful "Dare to Do It" six-city tour
Such an honor to finally meet fans of "Escape To The Chateau" & we can’t wait to give our audience a deeper insight into our lives. Looking forward to lots of fun on our whistle-stop tour!”LONG BRANCH, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dick and Angel Strawbridge, the stars of the hit television series, "Escape To The Chateau," head to the US and Canada with their hugely successful "Dare to Do It Tour." The six-city North American tour opens in Los Angeles this Thursday, 24 February 2024, and includes stops in Seattle, Atlanta, Toronto, Boston, and New York City. Tour dates and venues are listed below. All tickets are on sale now. Visit thechateau.tv/us-tour-2024 for more information.
— Dick & Angel Strawbridge
Los Angeles, CA at The Theatre at Ace Hotel (February 24, 2024)
Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre (February 26, 2024)
Atlanta, GA at Atlanta Symphony Hall (March 1, 2024)
Toronto, ON at Meridian Hall (March 5, 2024)
Boston, MA at Emerson Colonial Theatre (March 8, 2024)
New York City at The Town Hall (March 11, 2024)
In 2014, Dick and Angel embarked on an adventure of a lifetime with their two children, Arthur and Dorothy, and Angel’s parents, Jenni and Steve. The dream was to find their “forever home” that could double as a business and sustain their multi-generational family. After years of searching, they found Chateau de la Motte Husson, a run-down fairy-tale castle located in the stunning Pays da la Loire, France. It had no water, electricity, or heating and came with a 300-page survey of why not to buy it! It was the start of an incredible journey that no one could predict.
Millions of viewers across the world have been enthralled over the past few years by the family’s adventures. However, retired Lieutenant Colonel, engineer, and chef Dick and his entrepreneur and designer wife Angel still have many untold tales to tell.
Dick and Angel state, “We are so excited about our family adventure to the US and Canada. It’s such an honor for us to finally meet fans of Escape To The Chateau across the pond, and we can’t wait to give our audience a deeper insight into our lives and who we are. We’re looking forward to having lots of fun on our exciting whistle-stop tour!”
Hot on the heels of sold-out tours in the UK and Australia/New Zealand, audiences can expect fascinating insights into what inspired the husband-and-wife team, who fell in love in 2010, to bring their fairy-tale castle back to life and turn it into the flourishing and continually evolving business it is today.
They may be an ‘odd couple,’ but the charismatic pair have a love story to share.
During this highly entertaining evening, the duo explains who they are, where they have come from, how they met, and why they dared to do it! With stories to tell, games to play, and laughs to share, join Dick and Angel for a truly unmissable night at the theatre.
