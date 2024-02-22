Submit Release
NA Standing Committee wraps up 30th meeting

VIETNAM, February 22 - HÀ NỘI– The National Assembly Standing Committee wrapped up its 30th meeting in Hà Nội on February 22 after a day of sitting.

In his closing remarks, NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ confirmed that all five agenda items had been completed, including providing opinions on the adjustment of the draft revised Law on Archives and the draft law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Guard Force; and approving a Resolution on supplementing the number of prosecutors of the People's Procuracy.

The meeting also saw legislators discuss and provide feedback on the NA's ombudsman activities in January and a report reviewing the 15th NA’s fifth extraordinary session, he added.

NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bùi Văn Cường said though the fifth extraordinary session lasted two and a half days, just before the Lunar New Year, the legislature completed the entire agenda with significant achievements, including the adoption of two laws and two resolutions.

These outcomes are not only very important to the implementation of the 2024 socio-economic development plan but also carry fundamental, strategic, and long-term significance for Vietnam's overall development throughout the current term. This progress, he concluded, contributes directly to fulfilling the objectives outlined in the 13th National Party Congress’s resolution. VNA/VNS

