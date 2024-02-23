Fiber for Every Home: eCommunity™ Lights First Wave of Residential Customers in Riverdale, GA

eCommunity™, is thrilled to announce the activation of fiber internet services for the first 50 residential customers in Riverdale, Clayton County.

RIVERDALE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCommunity™, a trailblazer in open-access fiber network development, is thrilled to announce the activation of fiber internet services for the first 50 residential customers in Riverdale, Clayton County. This pivotal moment, realized on February 13th, heralds a new dawn of digital empowerment for the community by offering residents high-speed fiber internet through their choice of providers, including ConnectFast and Culture Wireless®.

The selection of ConnectFast or Culture Wireless by these initial households underscores the core value proposition of eCommunity™: providing accessible, reliable, and community-focused internet solutions. Both providers are celebrated for their commitment to affordability, robust local support, and significant community engagement—ensuring that high-speed internet is recognized as an essential, not a luxury.

Jerome Howard, the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Culture Wireless, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with eCommunity, stating, "For a small ISP such as Culture Wireless, partnering with eCommunity on their open access model allows us to grow our customer base without taking on the full overhead and cost of deploying fiber to reach our demographic. Open Access is no longer the way of the future; it's now!

Following a successful construction start in July/August and navigating through the sales process, eCommunity™ has ambitiously adhered to a four-month expansion plan. Now, with service available in five neighborhoods, customers going live, and demand growing in surrounding neighborhoods, eCommunity™ is steadfast in its mission to provide high-quality, open-access internet services throughout the County.

“We are thrilled to partner with A2D/eCommunity to deliver affordable internet connectivity to the first 50 homes in the Riverdale, GA community!” shared Gabe Gomez, VP at ConnectFast. “ConnectFast is proud to offer Clayton County residents a new and better home internet option. Superior speed and great customer service shouldn’t be expensive. This Open Access partnership underscores our joint dedication to empowering the residents with greater connectivity and choice, unlocking new opportunities for education, commerce, and community engagement.”

Looking ahead, eCommunity™ is excited for continued expansion and the introduction of new ISPs to the fold, further diversifying the options available to residents and reinforcing the company's commitment to open access and consumer choice.

Antwon Alsobrook, CEO of A2D Inc., the operator behind eCommunity™, reinforced their commitment, saying, "Our dedication to offering multiple carrier options remains strong as we move forward with our expansion plans. Empowering more residents in Clayton County with the ability to choose their internet provider is at the heart of what we do.”

This initiative marks a significant step toward closing the digital divide, offering residents not just connectivity but the power to choose how they interact with the world.

For more information about eCommunity™ and its future projects, please visit https://www.ecommunityfiber.com.

About eCommunity™ Holdings

eCommunity™ Holdings, formed by A2D, Inc., and Antarctica Capital, is dedicated to developing and managing open-access fiber networks across the USA. As the nation's only African American-owned and operated open-access fiber carrier, eCommunity™ is pivotal in eradicating the digital divide by providing advanced connectivity solutions in underserved areas.