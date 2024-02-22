Dividend Distribution Proposal

Submit Release
Maranello (Italy), February 22, 2024 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors intends to recommend to the Company’s shareholders a dividend distribution to the holders of common shares of Euro 2.443 per common share, with an increase of approximately 35% compared to the prior year and corresponding to a total distribution of approximately Euro 440 million.
The distribution will be subject to its approval by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which is scheduled to be held on April 17, 2024.
If shareholders approve the proposed dividend distribution, the ex-date is expected to be April 22, 2024, the record date April 23, 2024 on both EXM and NYSE and the payment date May 3, 20241.

