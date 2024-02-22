Paul Johnson to run from Los Angeles to New York City in World Record attempt benefiting veterans’ nonprofit Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB)

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 1, 2024, Paul Johnson is commencing a life-changing challenge: running 3,000 miles across the United States from Los Angeles, CA, to New York City, N.Y. Johnson’s run is dedicated to raising $1 million for Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization forging America’s leading health and wellness community for veterans. Johnson aims to complete his transcontinental journey, presented by GOREWEAR, in just 40 days, significantly faster than the current 42-day Guinness World Record held by ultrarunner Pete Kostelnick. When he is not running, Johnson serves as an Officer in the Navy.



“I’m going to try to be the fastest person to ever run across the United States, but the two more important parts are raising awareness for mental health and for trying to fundraise $1 million for Team Red, White & Blue,” said Paul Johnson. “Running was helping me deal with sleep issues, nightmares, anxiety, and depression. Running gives me a chance to take a break from those feelings — it’s almost like a meditation to me.”

Having served and experienced firsthand the stresses and strains of military life, Johnson understands the importance of physical and mental health. His own journey with mental health challenges led him to discover running as a powerful means of coping. Today, Paul Johnson inspires those who follow his journey, especially within the military and veteran community, to recognize the transformative potential of physical activity for improving mental health and overall well-being.

Since August 2023, Paul Johnson has served as a Team RWB Eagle Ambassador, spreading the word about the organization’s efforts through his 168,000-follower social media network. His effort to showcase the organization through his run underscores the vital work of Team RWB in providing support, resources, and a sense of community to those who served.

“Paul’s transcontinental run is inspiring all of us at Team RWB,” said Mike Erwin, Founder and Executive Director of Team RWB. “His story is a real-life example of the power of physical fitness in improving veterans’ mental health and overall well-being. We are honored that Paul chose to support our organization with all those miles he's about to run---and we're fired up to stand behind him every step of the way.”

The event begins with a small ceremony and interview opportunities at the Santa Monica Pier at 7 a.m. on March 1, 2024. Johnson will kick off the first mile of his journey at 8 a.m. with fellow veterans from Team RWB running behind him.

For more information on Paul Johnson’s Transcontinental Run and to contribute to his fundraising campaign for Team RWB, please visit https://www.pauljohnson.run/donate .

About Team RWB:

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is the leading organization for veterans and service members seeking improved physical or mental health through a supportive community. Team RWB uniquely combines in-person and in-app experiences, offering over 18,000 annual opportunities to build a healthy lifestyle that make a real difference on veterans’ well-being. For more information about Team RWB and to join their mission, visit teamrwb.org.

About GOREWEAR:

GOREWEAR designs and innovates products specifically tailored for endurance athletes, elevating their experiences across diverse weather conditions. Employing a scientific approach, GOREWEAR deeply comprehends the challenges endurance athletes encounter and strives to formulate effective solutions. To discover more, visit www.gorewear.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Margaret Britten, Team RWB Communications

(978) 833-3952, margaret.britten@teamrwb.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2996727e-0f1b-4110-b3e8-10ff647d193f

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb4a8753-69ca-4749-94e2-a20ca52fc86c



