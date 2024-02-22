 

Minimum Inhibitory
Concentrations
(mcg/mL)

Disk Diffusion b
(zone diameter in mm)

Pathogen

S

SDD

I

R

S

SDD

I

R

Enterobacterales a,c

≤8/8

-

-

≥16/8

≥21

-

-

≤20

Pseudomonas aeruginosa a

≤8/8

-

-

≥16/8

≥18

-

-

≤17

S = Susceptible; SDD= susceptible-dose dependent; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant

  1. Susceptibility interpretive criteria are based on a dose of 2 grams cefepime and 0.5 g enmetazobactam every 8 hours by intravenous infusion over 2 hours in patients with an estimated glomerular filtration rate from 60 mL/min to less than 130 mL/min.
  2. For disk diffusion, use paper disks impregnated with 30/20 mcg cefepime/enmetazobactam.
  3. Among Enterobacterales species, clinical efficacy was shown for Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Proteus mirabilis, and Enterobacter cloacae complex.

 