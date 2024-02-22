|
|
Minimum Inhibitory
|
Disk Diffusion b
|
Pathogen
|
S
|
SDD
|
I
|
R
|
S
|
SDD
|
I
|
R
|
Enterobacterales a,c
|
≤8/8
|
-
|
-
|
≥16/8
|
≥21
|
-
|
-
|
≤20
|
Pseudomonas aeruginosa a
|
≤8/8
|
-
|
-
|
≥16/8
|
≥18
|
-
|
-
|
≤17
S = Susceptible; SDD= susceptible-dose dependent; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant
- Susceptibility interpretive criteria are based on a dose of 2 grams cefepime and 0.5 g enmetazobactam every 8 hours by intravenous infusion over 2 hours in patients with an estimated glomerular filtration rate from 60 mL/min to less than 130 mL/min.
- For disk diffusion, use paper disks impregnated with 30/20 mcg cefepime/enmetazobactam.
- Among Enterobacterales species, clinical efficacy was shown for Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Proteus mirabilis, and Enterobacter cloacae complex.