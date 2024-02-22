Nathan Hochman, Leading Candidate for District Attorney, Raises More Than $2 Million in Record-Setting Campaign

Hochman, the front-runner in the race for District Attorney, has raised more money before primary than any D.A. candidate in L.A. County history

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nathan Hochman, the front-runner in the campaign for L.A. County District Attorney, announced today that he raised more than $2 million in his record-setting campaign to defeat George Gascon and restore public safety in Los Angeles.Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, U.S. Assistant Attorney General and President of the L.A. City Ethics Commission, has raised far more money before the primary than any candidate for District Attorney in L.A. County history.The record-setting fundraising, which comes from more than 1,500 individual donors from both political parties and independents, is a clear sign that the public overwhelmingly supports Hochman’s effort to get politics out of the D.A.’s Office, eliminate Gascon’s pro-criminal policies and begin holding criminals accountable for their actions.The fundraising milestone adds to the growing momentum behind Hochman’s campaign, which has been boosted by numerous key endorsements, including former three-term L.A. County D.A. Steve Cooley; Michael Harris, Co-Founder of Death Row Records; Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris; former L.A. Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff; former federal judge and prosecutor Stephen Larson; and five former U.S. Attorneys for Los Angeles.“I am overwhelmed and inspired by the growing support for my campaign from all parts of this County, from people with an array of political beliefs and economic means,” Hochman said. “These supporters have one thing in common: They are tired of Gascon’s policies, which have made them feel less safe than they did three years ago, and they want change.”The fundraising has allowed Hochman to amplify his message that it is time for an independent prosecutor who will enforce the law – not a radical political ideology – and send a message that those who commit violent and serious crimes in Los Angeles County will be sent to prison.Hochman’s campaign has spent more than $1 million on television advertising, spreading his strong message to millions of viewers throughout the County.About Nathan Hochman:Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General and President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission, is the leading candidate to replace George Gascon as District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.’s Office. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit www.NathanHochman.com