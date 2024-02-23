SPI Software CEO Gordon McClendon Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at GNEX 2024
Honor acknowledges leadership and decades of contributions to the timeshare industry.
His vision, dedication, and tireless efforts have been instrumental in shaping SPI Software into the industry leader it is today.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPI Software, the global leader in software and technology solutions for the timeshare industry, is thrilled to announce that its CEO, Gordon McClendon, has been recognized with a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the GNEX 2024 conference in Miami Beach this week. This esteemed honor acknowledges McClendon's exceptional leadership of SPI Software and his significant contributions to the advancement of the timeshare industry.
— Drew Richard, President SPI Software
"It is with immense pride that we celebrate Gordon's well-deserved recognition," said Drew Richard, President of SPI Software. "His vision, dedication, and tireless efforts have been instrumental in shaping SPI Software into the industry leader it is today. Under his guidance, we have not only developed innovative solutions that empower timeshare businesses to thrive, but we have also fostered a diverse and collaborative team that is continuously pushing the boundaries of technological advancements."
McClendon's leadership journey with SPI Software has been marked by numerous achievements. He has overseen the company's steady growth and expansion, successfully navigating it from a privately held business to a fully owned subsidiary of the NYSE-listed Kingsway Financial (KFS). He has nurtured, developed, and mentored a management team that averages over 20 years of industry experience. He has also been a driving force behind the development of cutting-edge software solutions that streamline operations, enhance guest experiences, and optimize profitability for timeshare operators.
Beyond his commitment to SPI Software, McClendon has actively contributed to the overall advancement of the timeshare industry. He has served on various industry boards and committees, sharing his expertise, while advocating for ethical and sustainable practices. His dedication to collaboration and knowledge sharing has earned him the respect and admiration of his peers within the industry.
“On behalf of the entire team at SPI Software, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to Gordon on winning this prestigious lifetime achievement award. This recognition is truly well-deserved and speaks volumes about the kind of leader you are,” said Kyle Oliver, Global Vice President of Operations.
“You're not just an innovator, Gordon; you are an inspiration. You've constantly pushed the boundaries of what's possible in our industry and have never been afraid to take risks. What truly sets you apart is your commitment to your people. You've created a corporate culture where everyone feels valued, empowered, and encouraged to excel.
Always a gentleman, you are someone we all deeply like, respect, and admire. This award is a testament to your dedication, vision, and your unwavering belief in the power of people. Thank you for all that you have done for SPI Software, and congratulations on this incredible achievement," added Oliver.
The Lifetime Achievement Award is a reflection on McClendon's unwavering dedication to excellence and his commitment to elevating both SPI Software and the timeshare industry. SPI Software congratulates Gordon on this well-deserved recognition and looks forward to his continued leadership in shaping the future of the industry.
About SPI Software:
SPI Software is the global leader in providing software and technology solutions to the vacation ownership industry. Celebrating 45 years of innovation and experience, SPI’s award-winning solutions empower resorts to streamline operations, enhance guest experiences, and drive profitability. To learn more about SPI Software, please contact David Callaghan, Vice President of Sales at +1.305.858.9505 or via email at David.Callaghan@SPISoftware.com.
Marge Lennon
Lennon Communications
+1 239-841-0553
