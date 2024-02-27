South Florida Based OES Global Elevates Jennifer Davenport to Vice President of Growth and Strategy

Share This Article

News Provided By

VP of Growth and Strategy OES Global South Florida Based E Commerce Company OES Global Corp Headquarters Pompano Beach, Florida Grand Opening OES Global

Pompano Beach's OES Global Inc, a woman-owned e-commerce company, champions internal growth, fostering a culture of success and advancement.

This promotion reflects OES Global Inc's commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent within the organization, providing opportunities for professional growth and development.” — Melissa Schechter