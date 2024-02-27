South Florida Based OES Global Elevates Jennifer Davenport to Vice President of Growth and Strategy
Pompano Beach's OES Global Inc, a woman-owned e-commerce company, champions internal growth, fostering a culture of success and advancement.
This promotion reflects OES Global Inc's commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent within the organization, providing opportunities for professional growth and development.”POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OES Global Inc, a woman-owned company that operates and manages B2B and B2G eCommerce brands specializing in the traffic control, parking and valet supply, as well as occupational hydration sectors, proudly announces the promotion of Jennifer Davenport to the role of Vice President of Growth and Strategy. Formerly serving as Director of Product Development, Jennifer has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision, making her the ideal candidate to drive the company's growth initiatives.
In her previous role as Director of Product Development , Jennifer Davenport played a pivotal role in developing and implementing successful product strategies, contributing significantly to the company's overall success. Her dedication, strategic mindset, and ability to drive results have earned her this well-deserved promotion.
As Vice President of Growth and Strategy, Jennifer will be responsible for overseeing and executing OES Global Inc's expansion plans, identifying new business opportunities, and developing strategies to enhance the company's market position in the E-commerce industry. Her keen insights into market trends, coupled with a deep understanding of customer needs, will be instrumental in shaping the company's future growth trajectory.
"We are delighted to announce Jennifer Davenport's promotion to Vice President of Growth and Strategy.
Jennifer's proven track record of success and her strategic acumen make her the perfect leader to drive our company's growth initiatives," said Melissa Schechter, President of OES Global Inc. "We are confident that under Jennifer's leadership, OES Global Inc will continue to thrive and reach new heights in the E-commerce market."
Jennifer Davenport expressed her enthusiasm for the new role, stating, "I am honored and excited to take on this new challenge as Vice President of Growth and Strategy at OES Global Inc. I look forward to working collaboratively with our talented team to explore new opportunities, strengthen our market presence, and drive sustainable growth for our company."
This promotion reflects OES Global Inc's commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent within the organization, providing opportunities for professional growth and development. The company is confident that Jennifer's leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping the future success of OES Global Inc.
About OES Global Inc: OES Global Inc is a woman-owned company that operates and manages B2B and B2G eCommerce brands specializing in the traffic control, parking and valet supply, as well as occupational hydration sectors. The company boasts a diverse portfolio of niche industrial supply brands including Traffic Cones For Less, Hydration Depot, SD2K Valet, and many more. Leveraging ARSEN, a proprietary customer-facing graphics technology, and a carefully curated selection of exclusive best-in-class products, OES delivers exceptional value to its clients.
Founded in 2014 by Melissa Schechter, OES Global is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, and strategically operates distribution facilities throughout North America. As a WBENC-certified company, OES Global takes great pride in being part of a community that promotes diversity and fosters opportunities for women.
