Likelike Highway Safety Improvement Project begins Feb. 26

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs highway users that the Likelike Highway Safety Improvement Project is scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. This project will install upgraded safety features to the newly paved Likelike Highway, from Nālani‘ehā Street to the Wilson Tunnel. Lane closure details are as follows:

Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 1 (Day work)

Single lane closures on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for sign, rumble strip, and Best Management Practices (BMP) installations.

Single lane closures on Likelike Highway in the Kāne‘ohe-bound direction from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for BMP, sign, and rumble strip installations.

Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 1 (Night work)

Full closure of Likelike Highway in the Kāne‘ohe-bound direction at the Wilson Tunnel from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for grooving concrete and high-friction surface treatment installations.

Friday, March 1, through Monday, March 4 (Continuous weekend closure)

Full closure of Likelike Highway in the Kāne‘ohe-bound direction at the Wilson Tunnel from 9 p.m. on Friday night, March 1, continuously through 5 a.m. on Monday morning, March 4, for grooving concrete and high-friction surface treatment installations.

During full closure hours, motorists are advised to use the H-3 Freeway or Pali Highway as alternate routes. Motorists should be aware that full closures will soon be needed in the Honolulu-bound direction at the Wilson Tunnel to regroove concrete and install high-friction surface treatment through the tunnel. Once the schedule is finalized for the full closure in the Honolulu-bound direction, HDOT will notify the public of closure details.

Improvements for the Likelike Highway Safety Project includes regrooving the concrete pavement, installation of high-friction surface treatment through the Wilson Tunnel, removal and replacement of existing guardrails, and installation of permanent striping, rumble strips, signage, and Vehicle Traffic Counting Systems. The project’s estimated completion date is August 2024.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, follow all traffic signs, and plan their commutes ahead of time to get to their destinations. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. During full closure hours, first responders and TheBus will not be allowed through the work zone. All work is weather permitting.

