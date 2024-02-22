Cavendish and north shore transit routes will resume this summer

CANADA, February 22 - Rural transit routes to Cavendish and other north shore communities will resume in June to help support tourism operators, employees and residents during the busy summer season.

Two routes – one from Summerside and one from Charlottetown – will provide daily service to Cavendish and the north shore area, seven days a week. The routes will operate in June, July and August with stops in Kensington, Stanley Bridge, Cavendish, North Rustico, Oyster Bed and Winsloe. The complete Cavendish and north shore transit schedule will be available in the coming weeks.

“Public transit continues to grow because people are looking for safe, affordable, and reliable transportation options to get to work or travel to communities across Prince Edward Island. Islanders are starting to plan for a busy tourism season and rural transit will be there to help people get to their destination safely while reducing the number of vehicles on our roads.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson

“We are very pleased to see the return of the North Shore Summer Shuttle,” states Corryn Clemence, Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island CEO. “This shuttle serves as a lifeline for many of our North Shore tourism operators, and offers increased connectivity for visitors and island residents, all while providing a more sustainable option for moving people across the island."

In 2023, rural transit provided 9,066 one-way trips from Charlottetown and Summerside to north shore communities, a 46% increase compared to 2022.

"Over the past two summers, PEI’s public transportation has become an essential and affordable connection for employees, visitors and residents,” said Mayor Matthew Jelley, Mayor of Resort Municipality. “We thank the province for the for the continued leadership on this service."

As of January 31, 2024, Prince Edward Island’s rural transit system provided more than 183,000 one-way passenger trips. Rural public transit is taking approximately 160 personal use vehicles off Island roads per day.

Monthly transit passes are available for $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and post-secondary students and public transportation is free for children and students K-12.

For more information on public transit, visit: TransitPEI

