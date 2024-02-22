AACSB Recognizes Delta Analytics Academy as an “Innovation that Inspires”

Atlanta, Georgia, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AACSB International (AACSB), the world’s largest business education alliance, has recognized Delta Analytics Academy, a nine-month certificate program to remove barriers to career paths in analytics for the operational experts of Delta Air Lines, as one of its 2024 Innovations That Inspire. The Analytics Academy was co-developed by the carrier with Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business. It is one of 26 programs AACSB is recognizing this year.

AACSB’s Innovations That Inspire recognizes institutions worldwide that serve as champions of change in business education. According to AACSB, the business schools highlighted in 2024 “are leveraging innovation to drive new value for the communities they serve. These schools are leading boldly to enable equitable access, empower problem-solvers, design timely curricula and credentials, deploy adaptive learning methods, create new knowledge, and develop societal impact leaders.”

The Delta Analytics Academy offers a career pathway for Delta’s frontline employees, including flight attendants, reservation specialists, and airport customer agents, to transition into business analyst roles. Participants in the Analytics Academy develop analytical skills in areas such as Excel, Python, SQL, and Tableau, which they then combine with their extensive operational and customer-facing expertise. Three cohorts have graduated thus far.

The Analytics Academy offers several advantages to Delta Air Lines: It creates new career pathways for some of Delta’s most dedicated employees; it enables the airline to integrate individuals with extensive operational knowledge into analytical roles, where they can provide unique insights that enhance the management of Delta’s business; and it supports the attainment of Delta’s diversity, equity, and inclusion goals.

“We are honored to be recognized for the Delta Analytics Academy, part of our skills-based talent strategy that has removed barriers to entry, accelerated career mobility for our frontline employees and expanded our talent pools – all in service of creating equitable outcomes. Our people are our greatest asset, and we are excited to continue to invest in the talent we have throughout our operation,” said Stephanie Asbury, Senior Vice President of Global Talent at Delta Air Lines.

“We are gratified that AACSB is recognizing the Delta Analytics Academy as a 2024 Innovation That Inspires,” said Robinson College Dean Richard Phillips. “This breakthrough program is consistent with Georgia State’s determination to promote social mobility by providing educational access to learners of all backgrounds. We are proud to support Delta Air Lines through this partnership.”

“In a world facing social, economic, and technological challenges, business schools are innovating to develop powerful solutions. The Delta Analytics Academy exemplifies the unique ways that business schools create value and impact for their stakeholders,” said Lily Bi, AACSB president and CEO. “Through bold leadership and innovation, the Robinson College of Business is contributing to a better world, demonstrating the important role business schools play in our society.”

Now in its ninth year, AACSB’s Innovations That Inspire initiative has highlighted 240 business school efforts that exemplify forward-looking approaches to education, research, community engagement, entrepreneurship, leadership, and diversity and inclusion.

This is the fourth recognition Georgia State has received from AACSB for an Innovation That Inspires, more than any other U.S. business school.

Georgia State is one of four institutions worldwide recognized four or more times for an Innovation That Inspires.

Lebanon: American University of Beirut (5 Innovations That Inspire)

Australia: University of South Australia (4 Innovations That Inspire)

France: NEOMA Business School (4 Innovations That Inspire)

United States: Georgia State University (4 Innovations That Inspire)

