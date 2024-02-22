Call2Recycle launches new recycling awareness campaign

TV, digital and outdoor ads educate consumers on how to “Collect, Protect, Drop Off”

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Call2Recycle, Canada’s leading battery collection and recycling program, is launching its consumer brand, “Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!” with the help of a multi-media campaign that encourages Canadians to recycle their used batteries.

The centerpiece of the campaign is a series of educational commercials that will be featured on national television and digital media. Titled, “Decisions, Decisions,” the commercials depict the morality play that consumers experience when they choose between simply throwing batteries in the garbage can – or doing the right thing and recycling responsibly.





Scene from new Call2Recycle TV commercial

“A large majority of Canadians already know that throwing batteries in the garbage is harmful to the environment, but some still choose to do so out of convenience,” said Jordan Covens, Director of Marketing at Call2Recycle Canada. “We want them to think twice when they make that decision, by showing them how convenient it is to simply collect them and drop them off later, when they are doing other errands.”

“We know that environmentally responsible Canadians want to do the right thing, but some simply aren’t aware of how to recycle their batteries. These ads aim to improve understanding by providing that important information, in an engaging way,” said Scratch Creative Director, Kevin Manklow.

The new ads visually demonstrate the three steps, “Collect, Protect, Drop Off” that make up Call2Recycle’s memorable slogan, to educate consumers about battery recycling best practices.

The media purchase, handled by twenty6two International, will see the new TV ads being broadcast across Canada from February 18 to March 31 on specialty TV channels including CTV News Network, SportsNet, HGTV, W Network, TSN, RDS, TVA and more. The campaign will also be broadcast on YouTube and social media channels.

The digital and TV campaign is supported in select markets with out-of-home signage, designed to drive traffic to Call2Recycle’s new consumer website, RecycleYourBatteries.ca, where consumers can find more information on safe battery recycling best practices.

The Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program operates over 12,000 collection sites across Canada, located at major retailers and municipal facilities. Consumers can find their closest battery drop-off location at RecycleYourBatteries.ca

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Call2Recycle® is Canada’s leading organization for battery collection and recycling, fulfilling product stewardship obligations on behalf of over 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries. Call2Recycle powers Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!, its household and e-bike battery collection and recycling program. The organization operates provincially-approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, and Prince Edward Island. It also functions as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario, adhering to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. It offers collection and recycling services for household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg), as well as e-transport batteries used to power e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted over 45 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It upholds its commitment to operating the highest quality battery recycling program in Canada and holds certification in the most rigorous and globally respected standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 9001, as well as exclusively contracting with an ISO 27001 certified supplier for all IT infrastructure management. This reputation for excellence has enabled Call2Recycle to maintain trusted, long-term relationships with stakeholders and establish a network of more than 12,000 participating collection locations across Canada, including at leading retailers and municipal facilities.

About Scratch

Scratch is an independent agency based in Toronto, renowned for its innovative campaigns and strategic solutions. Creatively helping brands craft their stories for almost 20 years, Scratch continues to leverage technology to ensure those creative stories are optimized and accessible. Our commitment to better brand storytelling is omnipresent in all that we do, and our team of strategic and creative experts can help ensure that you’re feeling great about your future marketing, PR, communications, SEO, development, paid media, content, and accessibility efforts.

Contact

Charles-Antoine Dubois, Bilingual Corporate Communications Manager, Call2Recycle Canada

Email: cadubois@appelarecycler.ca | Mobile: 647-464-7381

