TOMORROW: Civil Rights Foot Soldier Sheyann Webb-Christburg Honored by the SPLC at Selma the Musical Debut

MONTGOMERY — On Friday, February 23, at 6:00 p.m., Civil Rights Memorial Center (CRMC), a project of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and the Alabama State Office will honor Selma, Alabama native Sheyann Webb-Christburg during Selma the Musical: The Untold Stories at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre.

“The CRMC is proud to recognize this shining example of how young social justice advocates can make a difference throughout their lifetime,” says Tafeni English-Relf, director of the SPLC’s Alabama State Office. “Honoring Sheyann Webb-Christburg during the debut of Selma the Musical will bring the evening full circle.”

Known as a foot soldier of the Civil Rights Movement, Webb-Christburg was the youngest participant in the historic Selma March, which led to the passing of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. She is also co-author of “Selma, Lord, Selma: Girlhood Memories of the Civil Rights Days,” which details Webb-Christburg’s role in helping to integrate an all-white public school.

Tickets for Selma the Musical: The Untold Stories are available at the MPAC box office or on Ticketmaster for $20, $10, and $5.

WHAT: Selma the Musical: The Untold Stories

WHEN: Friday, February 23, at 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, 201 Tallapoosa St, Montgomery, AL 36104

Please email kimberly.allen@splcenter.org with any questions.