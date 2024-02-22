Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,855 in the last 365 days.

TOMORROW: Civil Rights Foot Soldier Sheyann Webb-Christburg Honored by the SPLC at Selma the Musical Debut

MONTGOMERY — On Friday, February 23, at 6:00 p.m., Civil Rights Memorial Center (CRMC), a project of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and the Alabama State Office will honor Selma, Alabama native Sheyann Webb-Christburg during Selma the Musical: The Untold Stories at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre.

“The CRMC is proud to recognize this shining example of how young social justice advocates can make a difference throughout their lifetime,” says Tafeni English-Relf, director of the SPLC’s Alabama State Office. “Honoring Sheyann Webb-Christburg during the debut of Selma the Musical will bring the evening full circle.”

Known as a foot soldier of the Civil Rights Movement, Webb-Christburg was the youngest participant in the historic Selma March, which led to the passing of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. She is also co-author of “Selma, Lord, Selma: Girlhood Memories of the Civil Rights Days,” which details Webb-Christburg’s role in helping to integrate an all-white public school.

Tickets for Selma the Musical: The Untold Stories are available at the MPAC box office or on Ticketmaster for $20, $10, and $5.

WHAT: Selma the Musical: The Untold Stories

WHEN: Friday, February 23, at 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, 201 Tallapoosa St, Montgomery, AL 36104

Please email kimberly.allen@splcenter.org with any questions.

 

You just read:

TOMORROW: Civil Rights Foot Soldier Sheyann Webb-Christburg Honored by the SPLC at Selma the Musical Debut

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more