NATIONWIDE MILESTONE: K-IT PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES EXPANSION TO THOUSANDS OF HOME DEPOT STORES AFTER SERIOUS SUCCESS
Home Depot will add hundreds of KAP-IT Risers, KUT-IT Sod Cutters and the K-IT Wire Connector to inventories at thousands of stores across the countryTWIN FALLS, ID, US, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K-IT Products, the innovative, family-owned brand reimagining lawncare, is about to become even more accessible at The Home Depot. The major retailer for home improvement announced this month that it would be increasing inventory of several K-IT Products after seeing sweeping success at its other stores. The expansion will include three of K-IT’s bestselling products, including the KAP-IT sprinkler riser, which was awarded top 10 Industry Bests in the Home Depot Innovation Awards in 2023.
“We are elated to increase our product supply to be closer to every customer at hundreds of additional Home Depot locations. Witnessing the ease and transformation our products bring to professionals, homeowners, and gardening aficionados alike is genuinely fulfilling. Marking our presence across the nation in numerous stores is a milestone that speaks volumes. This expansion is not just a testament to our brand's evolution and commitment to excellence but also a celebration of the community we serve and the cherished partnership with Home Depot, a place that helps ‘doers get more done,’” said Kody J. Ketterling, founder of K-IT Products.
K-IT Products has a full line of patented sprinkler tools and accessories that streamline lawn care and maintenance available at Home Depot. The store will boost the following products:
• KAP-IT Riser 2pk increases from 963 to 1,467 stores: This award-winning trade-mark product is a unique design that raises the sprinkler head from the top and protects the water nozzle from damage and unnecessary digging. It’s easy to use, durable and promotes sprinkler system longevity and a more beautiful lawn.
• KUT-IT Sod Cutter increases from 963 stores to 1,016 stores: This handy multi-function sod cutter makes it easy to dig a perfect circle around the sprinkler and doubles as a tool to take it apart when it’s time to replace the riser.
• K-IT WIRE CONNECTOR increases from 1,023 stores to 1,241 stores: The first wire connector of its kind, this game-changing gadget powered by Melni’s Western Splice Technology can hold up to four wires. It takes one to two wires per side and twists them together around a conductive axis to create a solid waterproof connection that avoids corrosion in wet or damp areas.
To learn more, visit K-IT Products online, check out their catalog or www.k-itproducts.com
In addition to being available at thousands of Home Depot locations, K-IT Products are also available at many mom-and-pop hardware stores, Amazon.com and other online retailers.
