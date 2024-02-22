Calgary Health Foundation Receives Funds to Ensure Seamless Care in NICU Environments

Calgary Health Foundation announces generous donation from Sandra Schmirler Foundation to support the Southern Alberta Neonatal Transport Service (SANTS).

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A $70,000 dollar donation from the Sandra Schmirler Foundation will purchase equipment for SANTS to provide life-saving support during transport of high-risk infants from across Southern Alberta and into Saskatchewan and British Columbia for some of our smallest and often most critical patients. This funding helps to ensure the SANTS team is equipped with the same technology as the NICU, to provide consistent monitoring and seamless transfer between the care environments.

“Through donations and collaborations like this, we are able to continue to offer world-class care and ensure a promising future for our smallest patients and their families. Thank you to the Sandra Schmirler Foundation for not only this gift but their support over the past 14 years, donating a generous $177,000.” Murray Sigler, President & CEO, Calgary Health Foundation

Jocelyn Peterman, currently competing at the Scotties Tournament, knows all too well the importance of the Calgary NICU’s having spent time with her newborn in both the Foothills Medical Centre and Rockyview General Hospital NICU’s.

“You don’t realize how valuable all those donations are until you’re sitting in the NICU looking at all the equipment. We were so grateful we had access to all of it. Thank you to all the donors. You have no idea how much families like ours appreciate it.” Jocelyn Peterman

The Sandra Schmirler Foundation has provided over $8 million to Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) in over 100 hospitals in every province and territory in Canada. In each of the last three years, thanks to generous supporters, the Foundation has donated $1 million for lifesaving equipment for babies.

“Sandra Schmirler’s determination propelled her and her team to capture the hearts of a nation 26 years ago. This Foundation and its supporters are unwavering in our commitment to honour Sandra’s legacy by helping more babies born too soon, too small, or too sick.”

Darren McEwen, Executive Director, Sandra Schmirler Foundation

Calgary Health Foundation is a philanthropic organization uniting our donors, four hospitals, care providers, and community partners with the ambitious aim of revolutionizing health outcomes. Through deep cooperation, unrelenting persistence and a sharp focus on care, wellness, and research, we are unyielding in our efforts to ensure Calgarians receive the most progressive care in the world — because our loved ones and yours deserve nothing less. calgaryhealthfoundation.ca

