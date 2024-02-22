Food Safety Testing Market Size to Reach $37.5 Billion by 2031

Food Safety Testing Market 2021-2031

Wide range of Food safety testing method and equipment are expected to boost the market growth in the foreseeable future.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Food Safety Testing Market," The food safety testing market size was valued at $18.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $37.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2031.

Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers. The food standards agency (FSA) specifies two main types of food frauds namely, sale of food that is unfit and another fraud includes potentially harmful foods with deliberate mis-description of ingredients or composition.

Increase in economically motivated adulteration (EMA) owing to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds in the country, is the prime factor that boosts the growth of the U.S. food safety testing market during the forecast period.

Various regulations on food safety particularly in the developed economies, growth in instances of food fraud, and rise in economically motivated adulteration (EMA), owing to high competition among food producers, drive the food safety testing market opportunities.

However, infrastructure for food control development and a country's economic health are frequently related likely to facilitate the demand of food safety testing market. A developing or poor nation lacks the necessary infrastructure for food safety control. Food poisoning is a serious issue in many countries as food operations, such as handling, preparing, storing, and transporting food, do not adhere to safety regulations. Consumers who are low on the socioeconomic scale are most affected by these issues. Micro, small, and medium-sized food manufacturers rule the market in emerging nations. These producers frequently lack the skills and resources necessary to uphold food safety regulations. In addition, due to inadequate water supplies and water disposal, street food is one of the major sources of unclean food and water in underdeveloped nations. However, nations such as India have a significant demand for street food. Furthermore, lack of communication between players in food safety testing market and their clients often leads to ineffective results, which hampers the food safety testing market growth.

The food sample must undergo a number of tests, including those for food allergens, food chemicals, food contact tests, food contaminants, nutritional analysis & testing, GMOs, melamine contamination, microbiological tests, spiral plating for bacterial count, and others, to ensure that the food product is safe tends to be one of the food safety testing market trends to seek clients faith across the globe. Since each test is different and complex in nature, well-equipped laboratories with effective human, technological, and material resources are needed to execute such tests on every food sample. These circumstances might not be suitable in undeveloped and developing countries. In addition, exporting these resources is an expensive endeavor as mastering these approaches calls for reliable institutions & infrastructure. The market's expansion is constrained by all of these issues in the food safety testing market forecast period.

The Food safety testing industry is segmented on the basis of type, food-tested, technology, and region. By type, the market is categorized into pathogen, genetically modified organism (GMO), chemical and toxin and others. On the basis of food-tested, the food safety testing market is fragmented into meat & meat product, dairy & dairy product, cereals, grains, & pulses, processed food, and others. As per the technology, the market is divided into agar culturing, PCR-based assay, immunoassay-based and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia Argentina and the rest of LAMEA).

By type, pathogen had the largest food safety testing market share in 2021 with a CAGR of 7.1%. In addition, quick pathogen testing methods have become very common in the food business. New developments in sensors, tests based on antibodies, and techniques for genetic amplification are a few of these techniques. Furthermore, traditional plating including enrichment requires longer duration than other methods, hence, such drawback in the method creates opportunities for the player to offer more enhanced service in this market . While preserving a high level of specificity and sensitivity, genetic amplification techniques such as PCR and nucleic acid sequence-based amplification have drastically decreased assay durations (NASBA). Whereas most antibody testing cannot, these techniques can discriminate between species that are closely related in the food safety testing market.

By food tested, processed food segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021 i.e., $6,430.4 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $12,990 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Many chemicals are routinely added to processed foods to extend their shelf life and improve flavor & scent. However, the major food producers frequently include a number of food additives that are bad for health and are prohibited by the FDA to improve the food product. Food additives are substances that are added to food to enhance flavor, color, and shelf life. In addition, food additives are used in food processing to alter the taste, consistency, and packaging of the meal. To manufacture processed food in the right form, numerous chemicals are added to it. Depending on how frequently these substances are consumed everyday by the person, their health may be adversely harmed in the food safety testing market.

By region, North America held the largest share in 2021 i.e., $6,830.4 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $13,339.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, as the U.S. dominates the regional market for food safety testing due to the country's high demand for food safety equipment. By offering specific product lines and higher-quality workmanship along with cutting-edge marketing and manufacturing techniques, the manufacturers of food safety testing equipment are expected to attempt to recapture the North American market. The increase in disposable income in Canada is expected to cause the demand for food safety testing in the area to grow. In the U.S. each year, foodborne infections are thought to cause 9.4 million cases and 1351 fatalities, according to MDPI.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are ALS Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bureau Veritas SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group Plc, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., PCAS Labs, SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and TUV SUD AG.

Key findings of the study

On the basis of technology, the PCR-based assay segment is estimated to witness a significant growth in the food safety testing market analysis, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of food-tested, the processed food segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, pathogen segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, North America was the dominant region in 2021, occupying a major share of the food safety testing industry.

