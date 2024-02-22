La Capa Introduces Selection of Tasty Burgers and Parmigiana Options to its Menu in Shepparton, Victoria

Shepparton, Victoria – La Capa, an open pizza shop in Victoria that is proud to serve all the Shepparton community, is pleased to announce the introduction of a selection of tasty burgers and parmigiana options on its menu.

Striving to become the best pizza shop in shepparton, La Capa is now offering a wide variety of tasty burgers and parmigiana options, such as crispy homemade chicken schnitzel with BBQ sauce and handmade delicious beef patties in fresh bakery buns that are topped with cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce.

“if your looking for a pizza shop near you in shepparton come check out La Capa!” said for La Capa. “Try our chicken schnitzel or beef options for a truly filling meal. Made with love and the finest ingredients. Come and treat yourself today!”

Specialists in delectable Italian pizza and food, La Capa ensures that all orders are freshly made, use only the highest quality ingredients, and additionally gluten-free pizza and vegetarian-friendly variations.

Some of the Shepparton pizza shop’s new menu options include:

BBQ Parmigiana and Chips: Crispy, homemade chicken schnitzel with BBQ sauce, mozzarella, bacon, and herbs, served on a bed of chips.

La Capa Parmigiana Burger: La Capa Parmigiana on a fresh bakery bun, burger sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

La Capa Burger: Fresh bakery buns with handmade patties topped with cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce.

Diavolo Parmigiana and Chips: Crispy, homemade chicken schnitzel with Napoli sauce, mozzarella, jalapenos, and chilli flakes, served on a bed of chips.

BBQ Parmigiana Burger: BBQ Parmigiana on a fresh bakery bun, burger sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

Snitzela Burger: Delicious homemade chicken schnitzel with lettuce, tomato, and cheese on a freshly baked bun.

Bolognese Parmigiana and Chips: Crispy homemade chicken schnitzel with bolognese sauce, mozzarella and herbs served on a bed of chips.

Diavolo Parmigiana Burger: Diavolo Parmigiana on a fresh bakery bun, burger sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

La Capa encourages customers who would like to find out more about its selection of tasty burgers and parmigiana options to Follow the La Capa pizza shop on Facebook or visit the takeaway shop in Shepparton today.

About La Capa

Opened in 2023 by founders Angela and Corey, La Capa is a pizza and takeaway shop in Shepparton East, Victoria, that offers customers a selection of homemade Italian classics using fresh ingredients, such as pizza, Arancini and cannoli. The pizza shop caters to a wide selection of dietary needs and has both a pickup and delivery option to prioritise ease for its customers.

More Information

To learn more about La Capa and the introduction of a selection of tasty burgers and parmigiana options on its menu, please visit the website at https://www.lacapa.com.au/ or Click here for driving directions to La Capa on Google Maps.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/la-capa-introduces-selection-of-tasty-burgers-and-parmigiana-options-to-its-menu-in-shepparton-victoria/

About La Capa

Contact La Capa

713 Midland Hwy

Shepparton

Victoria 3631

Australia

(03) 5829 1193

Website: https://www.lacapa.com.au/