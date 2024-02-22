Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,866 in the last 365 days.

PROFESSOR EMERITUS OPENS A REVOLUTIONARY DISCOURSE ON NATURAL CONTINUUM AND ANTHROPOCENTRISM IN SCIENCE

"Scanning and Sizing the Universe and Everything in It: Playing Scales"

Retired Professor Harold Toliver challenges the traditional philosophical notions in science, offering an unfiltered context on the study of the universe

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Distinguished scholar and emeritus professor, Harold Toliver, redefines the conventional boundaries of philosophical and scientific dialogue in his groundbreaking book, "Scanning and Sizing the Universe and Everything in It: Playing Scales." Unveiling the fundamental limitations of anthropocentric viewpoints, Toliver introduces a unique perspective on the expansiveness of the natural world and its influence on the understanding of the universe.

Looking into years of scholarly discourse and pointing out a crucial gap in modern philosophy, primarily within the philosophy of science—the tendency to disregard the broad scale of the natural continuum and substitute it with human-centered standpoints—this work presents an innovative scoring system. The resulting framework reinvents everyday circumstances, geographical areas, and topography, including the Earth within the greater picture of the complete atomic matter and its gradual evolution.

“Beautifully phrased, fully contextualized, and diligently sourced,” Michael Radon of the US Review of Books describes the piece in his critique. He commends the book for its seamless progression, noting the author's deftness in bringing each chapter with a concise overview of the argument before delving into its justifications. This ensures a coherent and easily understandable reading experience for audiences.

A seasoned academician and celebrater author, Harold Toliver served in regarded professorial positions at prestigious institutions including Johns Hopkins, the University of Washington, Ohio State University, and the University of California. Following a fulfilling tenure as a professor of English, American, and Comparative Literature, Toliver set off on a post-retirement adventure dedicated to exploring interdisciplinary studies that bridge the disparities between the humanities and sciences, leading to the creation of his latest masterpiece.

Engage in the thought-provoking conversation behind the pioneering exploration of the natural continuum and enlightening insights within Harold Toliver’s masterpiece, "Scanning and Sizing the Universe and Everything in It: Playing Scales." Grab a copy at Cambridge Scholars Publishing to marvel at the literary brilliance that awaits!

About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

PROFESSOR EMERITUS OPENS A REVOLUTIONARY DISCOURSE ON NATURAL CONTINUUM AND ANTHROPOCENTRISM IN SCIENCE

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more