Greystone Provides $25.2 Million in Freddie Mac Financing for Multifamily Property in Indiana

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $25,239,000 Freddie Mac Optigo® loan to refinance a 240-unit multifamily property in Valparaiso, Indiana. The financing was originated by Dan Sacks and Eric Rosenstock, both Senior Managing Directors at Greystone, on behalf of Bayshore Properties

Constructed in 1973, Andover Park Apartments comprises 10, two-story residential buildings spread across 14.34 acres. The property’s amenities include a swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground. The $25.2 million Freddie Mac loan carries a 10-year term at a fixed rate and a 30-year amortization.

“We have built a long-standing relationship with Bayshore Properties and have truly enjoyed helping them refinance dozens of their quality multifamily assets over the years,” said Mr. Rosenstock. “Having a client trust us over and over because of our commitment to providing the best service and an ever-growing range of financing options really reinforces why we love what we do and who we do it for.”

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8cefc99-8c87-4c28-81b7-54ae8c4df582


Primary Logo

Andover Park Apartments

Andover Park Apartments located in Valparaiso, Indiana.

