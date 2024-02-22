Coastal Carolina University Fortifies NIL Operations in New Partnership with Altius Sports, Appoints In-House NIL General Manager

Conway, S.C., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coastal Carolina University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has teamed with Altius Sports Partners (ASP) to enhance its Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) operations. This strategic alliance involves the placement of an in-house ASP NIL general manager, highlighting the University’s commitment to strengthening the infrastructure for NIL support services on campus. The goal is to provide student-athletes with a centralized point of contact and access to specialized expertise, enabling them to capitalize on NIL opportunities.

“By collaborating with Altius Sports Partners, we are making significant strides in advancing our NIL program,” said Matt Hogue, CCU’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics and University recreation. “This partnership will empower our student-athletes, and position Coastal Carolina at the forefront of providing the education, support, and resources that ultimately help maximize NIL opportunities for our student-athletes.”

The ASP NIL general manager, who will be recruited, trained, and supervised by ASP, will be the first of its kind in the Sun Belt Conference and play a central role in enhancing all aspects of Coastal Carolina’s NIL program. This includes educating internal and external stakeholders and supporting the overall experience of the Chanticleers in their NIL pursuits. The GM will design and coordinate programs and resources in close collaboration with the athletics department, raising awareness of NIL initiatives within the business community.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Coastal Carolina Athletics,” said Brittney Whiteside, vice president of ASP College. “This partnership reflects their commitment to providing best-in-class resources to help their student-athletes, coaches, and Chanticleer supporters navigate and maximize opportunities in the ever-changing landscape. Our goal is to identify the ideal candidate who can take Coastal Carolina’s NIL program to new heights, providing student-athletes more opportunities and helping them realize their full potential.”

Launched in July 2022, the ASP GM Program is a centralized initiative streamlining NIL support services across diverse athletics departments, with Coastal Carolina among the 17 participating institutions. This program, tailored to meet institutional needs and priorities, emphasizes customized education, strategic guidance, and execution support for NIL initiatives.

About Coastal Carolina Athletics

The Coastal Carolina University athletics department competes at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics (NCAA Division I – FBS) featuring 19 NCAA programs, cheer, dance and more than ​550 student-athletes. CCU programs are members of the Sun Belt Conference and Atlantic Sun Conference (women’s lacrosse).

Known as the Chanticleers, CCU programs have a proud history, winning 193 conference titles, compiling 161 NCAA championship appearances, and winning two national championships (baseball – 2016, and Melissa Jefferson indoor track – 2022). Athletes such as U.S. Open and Masters’ champion Dustin Johnson, All-Pro defensive back Josh Norman, and World Series champion Tommy La Stella are among the luminaries who have competed as Chanticleers. For more information, visit www.GoCCUSports.com or connect with CCU at www.facebook.com/GoCCUSports or www.twitter.com/GoCCUSports.

About Altius Sports Partners

Since its inception in 2020, Altius Sports Partners (ASP) has become a leading advisor to elite collegiate athletics programs. ASP provides comprehensive solutions to elevate industry standards and promote excellence through its network of 40 Division I athletics departments, including nearly half of the Power Five institutions. ASP College offers strategic consulting services and an on-campus GM Program, featuring education, strategic guidance, and staffing for the evolving college sports landscape, including NIL. ASP has on-campus personnel at 17 institutions, and the GM Program is considered the industry standard. Beyond NIL, ASP offers guidance on various related issues, including licensing, sponsorship, agent relations, and Title IX. Additionally, ASP Brands facilitates collaboration between brands and athletes, executing national NIL campaigns on behalf of blue-chip brands such as Powerade and Shake Shack.

