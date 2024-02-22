ARC Medical Inc Announces Participation in Premier 2024 H1 Life Sciences Conferences
Events to showcase ARC's development and commercialization strategies for its novel clinical stage, fluid medical devices for prevention of surgical adhesions
These events allow ARC to share information regarding our clinical stage, fluid medical devices that are in development for the prevention of surgical adhesions and explore potential collaborations.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARC Medical Inc. (ARC), a leading innovator in advanced medical devices, is pleased to announce its participation in a series of premier life sciences conferences throughout the first half of 2024. These events will showcase ARC Medical's development and commercialization strategies for its novel pipeline of clinical stage, fluid medical devices for the prevention of surgical adhesions.
— Dr. Chris Springate, CEO of ARC Medical
BIO CEO & Investor Conference, New York City, February 26-27: ARC Medical will participate in this esteemed event, designed for industry leaders to explore investment trends and opportunities in biotech and medtech. The company plans to present its latest corporate updates and strategic plans. Following the conference, ARC Medical will engage with several New York City investment banks on February 28 and 29 to discuss potential collaborations and financing strategies.
AdvaMed CEO Summit, Scottsdale, March 11-12: As an exclusive gathering of medtech CEOs, this invitational meeting serves as a prime platform for ARC Medical to network with peers and explore industry advancements. The focus will be on high-level discussions and partnership opportunities.
BIO Europe Spring, Barcelona, March 18-20: ARC Medical is set to participate in this key biotech and medtech conference. This event is a significant opportunity for the company to engage with the international medtech community and forge international alliances.
LSI USA ’24 (Life Sciences Intelligence), Anaheim, March 18-22: Concurrently with participating in BIO Europe Spring, ARC Medical will also present at LSI USA ’24, highlighting the company’s latest innovations and corporate milestones. This event is renowned for connecting companies with investors and strategic partners in the medtech industry.
LSX World Congress, London, April 29-30: ARC Medical’s CEO, Dr. Chris Springate, is an invited panel speaker and will also showcase the company at the LSX World Congress in London, furthering the global outreach of ARC Medical. This event brings together executives, investors, and strategic partners to discuss the future of healthcare and life sciences, providing the company a stage to share its vision and achievements.
BIO International Convention, San Diego, June 3-6: Concluding the first half of the year, ARC Medical will participate in the BIO International Convention, the largest global event for biotechnology. The company plans to present its corporate pitch and updates, underscoring its commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation.
“We are excited to participate in these events and engage with leading industry partners, investors, and thought leaders,” said Dr. Chris Springate. “These events provide ARC Medical with opportunities to share information regarding our clinical stage, fluid medical devices that are in development for the prevention of surgical adhesions in multiple indications; and explore potential collaborations regarding the company’s commercialization plans."
About ARC Medical:
ARC Medical Inc. is a privately held medical device company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for unmet medical needs. The company’s lead medical devices are based on patented, high molecular weight, polymer based fluids in clinical development for preventing or reducing surgical adhesions: IPCOAT™ for gynecological and abdominal surgeries; JOCOAT™ for orthopedic surgeries, including knee, shoulder, elbow and hip joints; VERCOAT™ for spine surgeries; and TENCOAT™ for tendon surgeries. ARC is committed to advancing its fluid medical devices through rigorous clinical trials to improve surgical patients’ recoveries and reduce the burden of surgical adhesion complications on patients and their families, employers, surgeons, hospitals and payers.
Contacts:
Partners and Investors:
Chris Springate
CEO
cspringate@arcmedinc.com
Media:
Ray Jordan
VP, Corporate Affairs
ray@putnaminsights.com
Ray Jordan
ARC Medical Inc.
